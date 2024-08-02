Tuesday, 6th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Grand Bahama Restaurant Fest returns with sustainable twist from Aug 3-17

The festival will celebrate the culinary diversity, talent, and unique foods available on Grand Bahama Island and is being hosted by the Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board.

Friday, 2nd August 2024

Bahamas: The 3rd annual Grand Bahama Island Restaurant Festival is all set to kick off this weekend. This year’s festival will be held from August 3 to August 17, 2024, and will feature a sustainable twist. 

The festival will celebrate the culinary diversity, talent, and unique foods available on Grand Bahama Island and is being hosted by the Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board.  

The festival will open on Saturday with a grand event at Port Lucaya Marketplace called ‘A Taste of Grand Bahama’.  

Port Lucaya Entertainment and Marketing Manager, Scieska Jones said that the opening event will be huge and will feature the 16 participating restaurants from across the island.  

She outlined, “This Saturday, from 12 to 7, we are happy that to inform you that we have a lot of our tenants and our vendors who will be here, and they are elated and excited to participate in this event.” 

Jones further extended a personal invitation to everyone from Grand Bahama including parents, children and older adults. She said that this a family event which will have something for everyone and it is going to be filled with activities and fun for people of all ages.  

During the event, the vendors will be offering specials and discounts as well as samples of various local cuisine.  

People will also be entertainment by live Bahamian music throughout the day and there will also be a mixology demo, conch salad sampling, people to people bush tea sampling, Caribbean bottling company sampling as well as all day food and drink specials for purchase on discounted prices.  

The festival goes beyond the 3rd of August, with 16 grand Bahamian restaurants participating in the weeks long culinary celebration. 

Moreover, Chairman of the Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board, Ian Rolle also told people about what they can expect beyond the opening celebrations this weekend. 

He outlined, “The Grand Bahama Island Restaurant Fest is set to run from August 3rd to the 17th, and participating restaurants will offer fixed priced menus.” These menus will include appetizers, entrees and desserts at set prices, providing a fantastic opportunity for both locals and visitors to savor a wide range of Bahamian cuisine, said Rolle.  

Moreover, the entry to this exciting Restaurant Festival will be free of cost and throughout the two weeks, visitors will be delighted to several local food and drink specials and samples. There will be fun activities for kids as well as live painting, live cooking demos, mixology mix off, scavenger hunt and exciting prizes.  

This year’s participating restaurants for the Restaurant Festival is as follows: 

  • The Galley Restaurant 
  • Portobellos at The Grand Lucayan Resort 
  • The Green Gamut 
  • Silk Café 
  • Upstairs on the Bay 
  • The Flying Fish Gastro Bar 
  • Senor Frogs 
  • Zorba’s Restaurant 
  • Pisces Restaurant 
  • Out Da Sea, E.J.’s Bayside 
  • Hartman’s Place Da Crab House 
  • The Stoned Crab 
  • Off The Deep Edge 
  • West Side Grille 
  • Merport Bistro 

These restaurants will promote sustainable practices, educate on responsible consumption and will also support local fishing initiatives to compliment the festival’ theme ‘Sustainable Fishing and Farm/Sea to Table Cuisine’. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Brazilian president threatens to cut diplomatic ties with Cuba

Friday, 2nd August 2024

Juliette Langlais, Director of Public Affairs for France, Belgium, Morocco, Airbnb; Karine Mousseau, President, The Martinique Tourism Authority
Uncategorised

Martinique Tourism Authority and Airbnb partner to promote people-to-peop...

Friday, 2nd August 2024

©Stabroek News
Uncategorised

'Legal quandry' after records destroyed in Guyana prison fire

Friday, 2nd August 2024

File photo of the Inaugural OECS Parliamentary Assembly in Antigua.
Uncategorised

Douglas says "will continue to speak against corruption"

Friday, 2nd August 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Cabinet Ministers discuss measures to strengthen world's longest-standing CBI programme
Uncategorised

Newly elected PM of St Kitts and Nevis shares pictures of swearing-in cer...

Friday, 2nd August 2024

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis government incorporate hundreds of STEP workers

Friday, 2nd August 2024

Saint Lucia: Farmer's Market turns out to be a huge success (PC - Facebook account of Taiwan in Saint Lucia)
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia: Farmer's Market turns out to be a huge success

Friday, 2nd August 2024

Fishermen in Dominica (PC - UNDP)
Uncategorised

UNDP aims to uplift fishermen in Dominica as part of EnGenDER Project

Friday, 2nd August 2024