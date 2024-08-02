Grand Bahama Restaurant Fest returns with sustainable twist from Aug 3-17

The festival will celebrate the culinary diversity, talent, and unique foods available on Grand Bahama Island and is being hosted by the Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board.

Bahamas: The 3rd annual Grand Bahama Island Restaurant Festival is all set to kick off this weekend. This year’s festival will be held from August 3 to August 17, 2024, and will feature a sustainable twist.

The festival will celebrate the culinary diversity, talent, and unique foods available on Grand Bahama Island and is being hosted by the Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board.

The festival will open on Saturday with a grand event at Port Lucaya Marketplace called ‘A Taste of Grand Bahama’.

Port Lucaya Entertainment and Marketing Manager, Scieska Jones said that the opening event will be huge and will feature the 16 participating restaurants from across the island.

She outlined, “This Saturday, from 12 to 7, we are happy that to inform you that we have a lot of our tenants and our vendors who will be here, and they are elated and excited to participate in this event.”

Jones further extended a personal invitation to everyone from Grand Bahama including parents, children and older adults. She said that this a family event which will have something for everyone and it is going to be filled with activities and fun for people of all ages.

During the event, the vendors will be offering specials and discounts as well as samples of various local cuisine.

People will also be entertainment by live Bahamian music throughout the day and there will also be a mixology demo, conch salad sampling, people to people bush tea sampling, Caribbean bottling company sampling as well as all day food and drink specials for purchase on discounted prices.

The festival goes beyond the 3rd of August, with 16 grand Bahamian restaurants participating in the weeks long culinary celebration.

Moreover, Chairman of the Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board, Ian Rolle also told people about what they can expect beyond the opening celebrations this weekend.

He outlined, “The Grand Bahama Island Restaurant Fest is set to run from August 3rd to the 17th, and participating restaurants will offer fixed priced menus.” These menus will include appetizers, entrees and desserts at set prices, providing a fantastic opportunity for both locals and visitors to savor a wide range of Bahamian cuisine, said Rolle.

Moreover, the entry to this exciting Restaurant Festival will be free of cost and throughout the two weeks, visitors will be delighted to several local food and drink specials and samples. There will be fun activities for kids as well as live painting, live cooking demos, mixology mix off, scavenger hunt and exciting prizes.

This year’s participating restaurants for the Restaurant Festival is as follows:

The Galley Restaurant

Portobellos at The Grand Lucayan Resort

The Green Gamut

Silk Café

Upstairs on the Bay

The Flying Fish Gastro Bar

Senor Frogs

Zorba’s Restaurant

Pisces Restaurant

Out Da Sea, E.J.’s Bayside

Hartman’s Place Da Crab House

The Stoned Crab

Off The Deep Edge

West Side Grille

Merport Bistro

These restaurants will promote sustainable practices, educate on responsible consumption and will also support local fishing initiatives to compliment the festival’ theme ‘Sustainable Fishing and Farm/Sea to Table Cuisine’.