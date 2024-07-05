Taino Beach comes alive with flavors at inaugural Grand Bahams Food Truck Festival

The event which took place on June 22, 2024 turned out a huge success with the organisers planning to make it an annual thing.

Bahamas: The several business owners in Grand Bahama recently showcased their products at the first ever Food Truck Festival hosted on Taino Beach by the Ministry of Tourism.

The event which took place on June 22, 2024 turned out a huge success with the organisers planning to make it an annual thing. It was a feast for both residents and visitors, offering a delectable array of Bahamian dishes, sweets, and treats from the participating vendors.

The festival, graced by Senator Kirkland Russell in place of Minister Ginger Moxey, kicked off with great enthusiasm.

Attendees were treated to entertaining activities such as the Egg & Spoon Race, a lively corn-eating competition, and more. Given the overwhelming success of this event, it’s clear that it should become a celebrated annual tradition for Grand Bahama.

According to the information, attendees enjoyed flavored corn, mini donuts, and Bahamian delicacies from various food trucks, and Anya Hanna from the Ministry of Tourism expressed satisfaction with the event’s success.

Hanna noted, “We’ve gotten so many inquiries, how can we be a part of Goombay and we know that Goombay is a fully different concept, and so we decided to put on a whole festival, a whole new festival just for food truck vendors.”

She called it a great day for the food truck vendors and said that this is a new event for the island and this is something which the Ministry wants to see happen more and more.

While talking about next year’s event, she added, “Who knows what next year may hold, but we can guarantee that it’s going to be bigger, it’s going to be better, and we’re going to bring something newer to the event.”

In addition to this, people from near and far came together to enjoy a day filled with delicious food, lively entertainment, and great company. All the food trucks served up amazing dishes, and the atmosphere at Taino Beach was electric.

The event was supported by Lucaya Service Company, who felt proud to have sponsored this event hosted by The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, showcasing the culinary talent that Grand Bahama has to offer.