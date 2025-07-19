Dominica secures visa-free travel deal with Tajikistan, effective July 17

The development was confirmed through a statement on the official website of Tajikistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dominica has officially secured a visa-free agreement with Tajikistan, a country in Central Asia. The agreement officially came into force on July 17, 2025, but it was signed on February 11, 2025.

According to the information, the development was confirmed after the official webpage of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan issued a statement.

The statement noted that on July 17, 2025, the agreement on mutual exemption of entry visa requirements for the holders of diplomatic, official or even ordinary passports between the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and the Republic of Tajikistan has entered into force.

It further added that under the provisions of this agreement, the citizens of both the countries have the right to enter and stay in each other’s territory without a visa for a period of three months or 90 days.

While the actual agreement between the two countries was signed on February 11, 2025, in New York. At the time of the signing, Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the United Nations Jonibek Hikmat and the Dominican counterpart, Philbert Aaron were present to mark the implementation of visa waiver agreement.

Notably, with this agreement, both the nations are seeking to facilitate travel, boost diplomatic ties and strengthen cooperation in various sectors such as trade and tourism.

According to a renowned travel website, Travel and World Tour, this new agreement perfectly fits into a broader Tajikistani approach of reaching for more and more islands of friendship worldwide.

It further mentioned that in recent times, Tajikistan has signed various agreements with nations across the globe related to cooperation and transfer of connectivity.

The site highlighted that the new pact with Dominica is also a mark to the entire Caribbean region that there is a new game in town and Tajikistan is interested in making friends across the Caribbean region.

With this new agreement in place, the island nation has once again proved that it is open to collaboration and strengthening bilateral relations across the world.