Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers records highest ever partnership of 199 runs in CPL history

St Kitts and Nevis: Evin Lewis and Kyle Mayers from St Kitts and Nevis Patriots recorded the highest ever partnership of 199 runs in the history of the Caribbean Premier League in a match against St Lucia Kings. The match was held at Warner Park Cricket Complex, Basseterre on Sunday night.

In the fifth match of the 2024 CPL, history has been created by the Patriots who forged massive partnership at their home ground. While showcasing masterclass of his cricket, 37-year-old Evin Lewis made his first century in the 2024 tournament with 54 deliveries. He was efficiently supported by Kyle Mayers who fell short of 100 by eight runs and made 92 runs off 62 balls.

However, the partnership did not get converted into the result as Patriots lost to St Lucia Kings by 5 wickets in their third match of the 2024 CPL. Even after starting their campaign with victory, the Patriots have faced two setbacks with two back-to-back defeats at their home ground.

The toss was won by Saint Lucia Kings who decided to field first, sending Patriots to the crease for batting. For the second wicket, both Evin Lewis and Kyle Mayers showcased exceptional cricketing skills and set the target of 201 runs with their exceptional knocks.

For St Lucia Kings, David Wiese managed to pick two wickets in the final over of the game, however, the score seemed to be enough for Patriots for winning the game. The upside-down moment came for the Patriots due to the bowling performance as one Kyle Mayers managed to claim two wickets in an over and dismissed Kings’ skipper Faf du Plessis on the third wicket.

Anrich Nortje also supported Mayers by taking one wicket for Patriots and left Kings with the score of 24 runs at the loss of the 4 wickets. St Lucia Kings had again come into trouble when they lost their back-to-back wickets.

David Wiese with Bhanuka Rajapaksa showcased their great cricketing skills and gained momentum for St Lucia Kings with their productive partnership.

However, the Player of the Match award was given to Kyle Mayers for his exceptional knock of 92 runs and two wickets. He was congratulated by his fans and lovers for the memorable day as he created history on the field of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots played their third match of the season and won one of them which started the 2024 CPL at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua. On the other hand, St Lucia Kings played their first match of the season and started their journey with the victory.