Jamaican Fishers warned to seek safe harbour amidst Hurricane Beryl 

Fishers in Jamaica are warned to seek safe harbour ahead of Hurricane Beryl. The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has extended an advice to the small craft operators in Jamaica’s coastal waters to return to port.

The warning as well has been extended to the small craft operators who are in port to not to venture out. Hurricane Beryl is rapidly approaching, bringing winds, high waves and severe weather conditions that can cause harm to them.

With all going in the region, conditions can lay terrifying impacts to the country. As per the current forecast, Beryl was expected to pass just south of Barbados early Morning and then head into the Caribbean Sea as a major Hurricane on a path toward Jamaica.

Hurricane specialist and Storm surge expert – Michael Lowry added, “Beryl is an extremely dangerous and rare hurricane for this time of year in this area. Unusual is an understatement. Beryl is already a historic hurricane and it hasn’t struck yet.”

As per the forecast, Hurricane Beryl could make a devastating strike in Windward Islands as it is located a few hundred miles East of the Caribbean, is now a Category 4 Hurricane. It could pose a threat to Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Its first tropical depression was formed on Friday, tropical storm early Saturday morning and first hurricane of the season Saturday afternoon. Beryl rapidly intensified into a Category 4 Hurricane and is now moving quickly westward over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

During the month of June, Beryl is the easternmost hurricane and major hurricane (category 3+) to form in the tropical Atlantic. Such information reveals that Windward Islands are at danger as the National Hurricane Center has outlined that Beryl is expected to Strike the Windward Islands early Morning.

Beryl could be the strongest Hurricane strike on the Southern Windward Islands since Hurricane Ivan in 2004.