St Kitts and Nevis ePassport wins ‘Best New Passport 2025’ at Global Security Conference

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, earlier this week, was pleased to share that the newly enhanced St Kitts and Nevis ePassport has been named as the Best New Passport (2025) in the Regional ID Document of the Year category. The recognition was given during the prestigious High Security Printing (HSP) Latin America conference.

While sharing the development, PM Drew said that this is a proud moment for the country and emphasised that the upgraded ePassport which is equipped with cutting-edge anti-counterfeit technology represents the continued commitment of the federation to protecting the identity of the citizens and boosting the security of the borders.

“As Prime Minister, I am happy to see our efforts being recognized on the international stage,” he added.

The award came at an ideal time when St Kitts and Nevis is boosting its border security architecture and compliance regime in line with global standards and best practices.

Notably, the passport was launched in November 2024, and it has been appreciated for its all the advancements it made to keep up with the technology.

The new passport features a polycarbonate data page which enhances its durability and security. Designed with state-of-the-art anti-counterfeit technology, the passport strengthens the protection of citizens' identities and enhances the security of the nation’s borders.

Reportedly, the ePassport was developed as well as produced by the Canadian Bank Note Company Limited (CBN) and is compliant with the international interoperability standards set forth by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

It is reported that the Ottawa-based firm also delivered an advanced passport issuance system along with online web services for the public, self-clearance kiosks at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport and a border management system.