St Kitts and Nevis launches state-of-the-art passport system to boost national security

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has announced the official launch of the new state-of-the-art passport system, following which the Federation now has one of the most advanced passports in the world.



While sharing the development on his official Facebook account, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said the launch of this system marks a significant advancement in national security.



According to the information, the new machine-readable passports will feature cutting-edge technology, which is designed to boost security while streamlining border management.



Reportedly, this initiative is being supported by the Ministry of National Security and Canadian Bank Note which is a truster partner providing support through advanced technology.



PM Drew emphasised that it is a major component of the modernization security which enhances the national security while positioning St Kitts and Nevis as a regional leader in technological innovation.

During a visit to the passport office on November 10, the Prime Minister outlined that this initiative is a cornerstone in its plan to modernise the island nation and by integrating this latest technology, they are not only enhancing their security measures but are also positioning themselves as a leader in the region. PM Drew at the passport office He highlighted that this passport not only safeguards the borders but also reflects the readiness to embrace a digital future.



Effective Monday, November 11, 2024, the Ministry of National Security rolled out this new high technology national passports as part of the island’s 4thgeneration Border Management System upgrade.



It is said that these enhanced passports will be machine readable and will comprise of advanced security elements that are designed to improve safety and efficiency at border control points.



The Ministry announced that as part of this upgrade, a new passport application form has also been introduced. It further recognised that this transition is likely to cause temporary inconvenience and asked for the general public’s patience and understanding during this period as they are working to execute these improvements.



While asking the general public to cooperate, the Ministry said that they appreciate their continued trust and support as they enhance the travel experience while boosting the border management for the future.