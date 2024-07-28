Kittitian Mikyle Louis scores first test half-century against England

Louis was departed by Ben Stokes of England in the morning session and made it tough for the team to beat the lead. He also added 39 runs to his overnight score and shared the partnership of 72 runs with Kavem Hodge.

St Kitts and Nevis: A cricketer from St Kitts and Nevis, Mikyle Louis, scored his first test half century for West Indies in the third match against England at Edgbaston. On the final day, Louis supported by Kavem Hodge has played an inning of 57 runs and provided a lead to the team during the initial session.

Louis was departed by Ben Stokes of England in the morning session and made it tough for the team to beat the lead. He also added 39 runs to his overnight score and shared the partnership of 72 runs with Kavem Hodge for the fourth wicket.

He also helped himself to another in Bashir’s next over and completed his first test century with slog-swept six against England. However, the lead was not enough to stop the players of the Britain as they won the match by 10 wickets.

With the victory, England won the three-match test series against West Indies as they defeated the team in all matches. The series has remained quite successful for England as West Indies didn’t manage to win a single match.

In the third match, West Indies made 282 on the first day and gave the inning to England on the second day to which they took the lead and made 376 runs. Further, on the third day, West Indies played an inning of 175 with the target of 82 runs, which was easily chased by England with 10 wickets in hand.

The match was kickstarted on July 26, 2024 and ran through July 28, 2024 with the end of the test series as West Indies visited England.

In the match, several records have been made by the West Indies players as Alzarri Joseph completed his 100 test wicket milestone with the wicket of Ben Stokes.

Further, Dominicans players Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze scored their first test centuries in the second test match of the series. Besides this, the youngest West Indies bowler also completed the record of 50 wickets in the test format of the cricket.