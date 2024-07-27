PM Drew inspires young soccer stars to chase their dreams

The annual, two weeks camp was organized by the security forces and supported by the Ministry of National Security, the Ministry of Sports, the Prime Minister’s Office, and several others.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew met the participants of the 2024 edition of the Security Forces United FC annual Crime Intervention Summer Soccer Camp on Friday morning.

The annual, two weeks camp was organized by the security forces and supported by the Ministry of National Security, the Ministry of Sports, the Prime Minister’s Office, and several others.

Notably, the camp included training from coaches hailing from England and the United States, providing an environment to promote sports, teamwork and discipline.

He also delivered brief address to the young participants, motivating them to take full advantage of the lessons.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Drew also praised the organizers for creating a safe and nurturing environment that not only helps to advance the youths through sports, but one that inculcates the values of hard work and discipline.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister also thanked everyone who for the involvement in making this year’s camp a success. He also took time to show off his own football skills to the participants and noted that he had a lot of fun kicking the ball around.

This is the 2nd year that this exciting camp took place in St. Kitts and Nevis from July 15 to 26, 2024. Over 220 youngsters from across the federation, ages 4-17, participated in the opening day activities.

The participants seized the exclusive opportunity to learn from local and international coaches of prestigious English Premier League Clubs like Tottenham Hotspurs, Arsenal FC, West Ham United, Manchester City, the English FA, and Onega Select Soccer Academy out of Florida.

The camp offered an active and enjoyable experience for boys and girls throughout the two weeks, with several of them now looking forward to its 3rd edition next year.