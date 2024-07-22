St Kitts: Minister Henderson leads community cleanup in Upper Market Street

St. Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Tourism and the Parliamentary Representative for Central Basseterre, Marsha Henderson, carried out a Community Cleanup across the Upper Market Street in her constituency. She along with several volunteers took to streets to clean the area while getting rid of the waste household material.



Following the successful cleanup, Minister Henderson took to Facebook to share glimpses of the same and noted, "Upper Market Street, your concerns have been heard loud and clear! Your voices matter. Thank you to all residents and volunteers who joined us for the cleanup initiative in the area." She also praised the volunteers for their dedication to keeping the community clean and safe and said that it is truly inspiring.



In addition to this, the Minister called upon the residents to continue to work together for a better Central Basseterre. "Special thanks to the men at Her Majesty's Prison for their valuable assistance – your help is greatly appreciated," she further added.



Henderson remarked that this cleanup effort is not just about beautification but it also helps prepare the communities with overgrown trees for the hurricane season.



During the cleanup process, several bins of waste were removed, significantly improving the cleanliness of the streets. The team also tacked tree trimming, which is especially important during the hurricane season to prevent potential damage.



It is to be noted that the residents were deeply grateful for the much needed assistance and their appreciation was heartwarming for Minister Marsha Henderson and the Central Basseterre Labour Branch team and community members.



The team highlighted, "This effort is part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the living conditions in Central Basseterre, ensuring our community remains a beautiful and safe place for all."



Moreover, the Minister also announced that such cleanup activities will continue to take place in her constituency and she will be soon sharing the details of the upcoming areas where this activity will be held.



Such activities will prepare all the areas to welcome the visitors to a neat and green St. Kitts, ensuring that there is no extra waste lying inside or outside the residences.