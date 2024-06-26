Jeremiah Louis becomes 2nd Kittitian to be selected in West Indies Test Cricket team

The development comes just two weeks after Mikyle made headlines as the first Kittitian to be selected for the West Indies Test squad. His older brother Jeremiah has followed him and made his country proud.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Jeremiah Louis has set milestone by being named to the West Indies Test squad, joining his young brother Mikyle Louis. This marks the first time in the history that not just one, but two Kittitians and siblings have been selected to the prestigious team.

It is being said that the Louis brother will be setting mark on the international stage together and this is a feat which has made the leaders of the country proud.

The excitement of the siblings’ selection in the team is clear among the citizens as several of them are taking to Facebook to congratulate them.

Mikyle Louis and Jeremiah Louis

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley also took to his official Facebook account to congratulate the cricketer and noted, “Wonderful news in the field of cricket. Mikyle Louis’ brother, Jeremiah Louis, has been tapped to be included in the West Indies Test Squad in England. Congratulations to Jeremiah Louis on this well-deserved selection!”

Another citizen named Everton Obi Powell wrote, “Big, big Congrats to bowler Jeremiah Louis out of St Kitts who was selected to the West Indies team today to replace the injured Kemar Roach.”

A citizen named Burt Wutter stated, “Congratulations to Jeremiah Louis. Well, it took some time for St Kitts to get a test player, but when it happened, it doubled. Two at a blow!”

It is to be noted that the brothers have been making significant strides in regional cricket, with both of them reaching major milestones. Jeremiah reached the 30-wicket mark this season and led as the top pacer.

His performance throughout this season has pushed the West Indies team to select him and replace him for Kemar Roach, who sustained some injury and was unfit to perform in the matches.