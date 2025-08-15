Trinidad: Man drowns at Penzance Bay while trying to retrieve football

It is reported that Clarke had been playing football when the ball suddenly went into the sea following which the victim entered the water to retrieve it however he faced difficulty and was unable to make it back to the shore.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a tragic incident which claimed a young man’s life, 32 year old Andrew Curtis Clarke of Ackbarali Street West, Malabar, Arima, drowned tragically at Penzance Bay, Balandra while allegedly attempting to retrieve a football. The shocking incident took place on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

It is reported that Clarke had been playing football when the ball suddenly went into the sea following which the victim entered the water to retrieve it however he faced difficulty and was unable to make it back to the shore.

The incident took place when the victim was out with a group of friends who were having a beach outing at Penzance Bay, Balandra, Trinidad.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2 40 pm when the 35-year-old Andrew swam about 100 feet out in an attempt to retrieve the football. A coconut picker who saw the tragedy take place swam out with a rope to help Clarke however he disappeared under the water and never came ashore.

The incident was immediately reported to the police with Sgt Keith Castro Leon along with PC Maharaj of the Toco Police Station responding and interviewing the friends of Clarke who said that had warned him not to go after the ball as it was dangerous but he reportedly did not listen.

They further said that they went before him when they saw him facing difficulty however it was too late till then.

The investigation was also joined by professional divers from the Balandra district but the team is still not able to retrieve the body of the victim.

Police confirm that the investigation into the incident and ongoing with assistance from the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and other several other agencies.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with WIC News for more updates on this matter.