Trinidad: Family refuses to give up as search for drowned 29-year-old enters day four

Since the tragic incident, the family, relatives and locals are looking for him in hope to retrieve his body.

Trinidad and Tobago: The search continues for 29-year-old Terry Hickson who drowned in the early hours of June 4, Wednesday as the family refuses to give up hope of finding the boy. According to the information, the boy who was sleeping on the edge of a cliff behind the TSTT installation fell about 15 feet into the ocean.

Since the tragic incident, the family, relatives and locals are looking for him in hope to retrieve his body.

Today marks the fourth day since the tragic fishing trip that claimed the life of Terry. The incident took place when Terry Hickson, his brother Diego Martin, and a few friends went fishing behind the TSTT installation along North Post Road to the Sea Trace Bagatelle, a spot they had visited many times before.

Except this time things did not go as planned, as they arrived while the others were sitting Terry decided to go lay at the edge of the cliff where he fell asleep and a few hours later a large splash was heard underneath the cliff by his brother and friends.

His brother Diego Martin realising that Terry was missing rushed and dove into the water from the cliff with the goal of rescuing his brother. While in the water he caught his brother but because of the panic that Terry was in. He struggled and began to also pull his brother under.

Diego, began drowning as well and fearing for his own life, had to make a tough decision and let go of his brother so he could live. With that Terry had disappeared into the sea and had not been sighted since. In Spite of the efforts that were and are still kept in looking for him by the relatives, family members, the Coast Guard, and the West End Police Station.

Judy Hopkins, the mother of the victim, was devastated upon hearing the news. While the family had grown accustomed to the boys going fishing, she expressed gratitude that at least one of her sons, Diego, made it back home safely. She believes that if Diego hadn't let go, both boys might have lost their lives. Despite her heartbreak, Judy hasn't given up hope that her son Terry Hickson's body will be recovered.

The search for Terry’s body still continues as relatives, family members and locals are lending a helping hand and some even financially sponsoring the search of Terry Hickson in hope of finding his body.