Trinidad: Man caught throwing contraband over prison wall for 3rd time

Trinidad and Tobago: A 26-year-old man has been caught once again for tossing contraband over the Port of Spain prison wall for the third time doing the exact same thing. According to the information, Joshua Thongs, a resident of Duncan Street, Trinidad, was arrested on Saturday after officers caught him in the act once again hurling bags of contraband over the eastern side wall of the prison compound.

It is reported that just days earlier, on May 29, 2025, a viral video which was recorded by a motorist on Pembroke Street captured the suspect throwing several packages over the wall before running away from the site. The video clearly shows the suspect throwing something over the prison wall.

The incident prompted an immediate lockdown and intensive search of the prison by officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service. The search led to the seizure of more than 29 illegal cell phones, along with other banned items.

The police officials said that they immediately identified Thongs in the video as he is well known to the police as well as prison officials. Reportedly, the suspect is out on $50,000 bail from a February 25th incident, when he along with another man were caught doing the same thing as they were throwing a bag containing of cigarettes, an electric stove, a cell phone headset as well as a charger over the prince fence.

That case is still before the court and as part of his bail conditions, Thongs was asked to report to a police station twice a week. His third arrest on Saturday has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of bail conditions for repeat offenders as well as the increasing challenges of prison smuggling operations.

Thongs is once again anticipated to be charged under Section 8 of the Prison Act and authorities have confirmed that investigations are ongoing into the same incident.