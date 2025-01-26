England football star Cole Palmer displays St Kitts and Nevis flag on boots to honour roots

As a token of gratitude to his father and his family and its Caribbean roots for helping him to become what he is today, Palmer decided to install the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis on his boots.

Sportspersons are often revered as ambassadors representing a nation or culture but not many do it as memorably as Cole Palmer who has inspired an entire generation of youngsters with something unique. The 22-year-old footballer pays tributes to his Caribbean origin by displaying the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, the country where his family belongs to, besides that of England, on his playing shoes.

Palmer’s rich exploits for Chelsea, besides his international goals (fans still remember his strike in the final against Spain in the final of Euro 2024 even though England lost it) in a short career so far have already made him the supporters’ blue-eyed boy. But across the Atlantic, it is his act of paying tributes to family roots which has multiplied his admirers besides his gaming skills.

The rising star of England football was signed by Manchester City at Under-Eight level after being spotted by coach Billy Hughes in Wythenshawe, where he was born. Coincidentally, Hughes was also born in St. Kitts before he moved to England.

Flag on boots to show gratitude to father and his family

In 2022, Palmer said that his father Jermaine used to take him to a park opposite to their house in Wythenshawe to play the game. It was a daily routine even though his father, who was a Sunday league player for Blackboy FC, came from the warm climate of the Caribbean and hated England’s cold weather.

As a token of gratitude to his father and his family and its Caribbean roots for helping him to become what he is today, Palmer decided to install the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis on his boots.

For the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, the appeal of Palmer’s act has been monumental. While schoolchildren imitate the player’s famous “cold” goal celebration, some feel he is better than Argentinian icon Lionel Messi and want to be like him. Others even say that the England international is already GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)!

Adults in the island are equally impressed. For an international player who represents England, wearing the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, a small island in the Caribbean and by no means a strong football side, as a mark of tribute to his grandfather is a glorious thing to do. Many of the islanders who liked Palmer earlier have now started loving him as well.

About Palmer’s St. Kitts and Nevis roots

Palmer’s grandfather Sterry was born at a house in Dorset Village, a residential area in Basseterre, in December 1953, which now lies in shambles. When he was two, Sterry’s parents James Palmer and Estelle Ward, left him and his elder brother St Clair on the island for a better life as part of the Windrush generation. The UK government had invited people from the Caribbean to help rebuild the war-ravaged nation. The opportunity also gave the Caribbean economies a chance to turn around economically.

Sterry was looked after by his grandparents and others in the family after his parents left by boat. Five years later, he also travelled to England along with his brother and cousins Ossie, by a boat.

Sterry’s parents had settled in Moss Side in Manchester where many other families from St. Kitts and Nevis had also set up homes.

Cricket was popular those days both in England and the West Indies but Sterry decided to focus on football after growing up in an area near Manchester City’s Old Maine Road venue. He went on to play the game for West Manchester Boys team along with his cousin brother. Irrespective of the weather, they used to play football in the park. Sterry later raised his family in Manchester.

The game then ran in the veins of each generation and today, Sterry, aged 71, is immensely proud of his grandson’s achievements.

PM Drew impressed with Palmer’s journey

While Palmer is certainly not the only sporting icon from St. Kitts and Nevis and there are other major achievers from this part of the world such as athlete Kim Collins, he is someone that everybody on St. Kitts and Nevis is eager to speak about and meet, including Prime Minister Terrance Drew.

Last December, the PM visited a football training centre in Basseterre where he interacted with students and discussed one particular subject – the importance of Palmer for St. Kitts and Nevis. According to Drew, the England footballer’s story gives a powerful message: Never forgetting one’s roots.

PM Drew said when Cole Palmer steps onto the pitch, he is pretty sure he can hear his grandfather’s voice in his head saying ‘my roots, my roots’.

The PM said Palmer’s journey from a small Caribbean island to the UK and making it to the top league of football is an inspiring journey.

Samal Duggins, the sports minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, said while one would not naturally think about the Caribbean twin islands while looking at Palmer, his story unveils a far-reaching side of their heritage.

Palmer is yet to visit the country where his father’s family belongs to and when he does, the authorities will have a real task in hand to ensure his safety, given the sensation he has become in the country with his ‘root in boot’ act.