Newly opened Barbuda International Airport gets 99 flights in two months

The Airport, named “Burton Nibbs International” was started on October 3, 2024, and received 45 flights in its inaugural month.

The Barbuda International Airport received 99 flights in just two months of its opening. The authorities stated that November recorded the highest flights, totalling to 54.

One of the major features of the airport is it’s 6100-foot runaway which has been designed to accommodate various types of aircrafts which ranges from the LIAT ERJ 145 and the ATR 46 as well as the ERJ 175 and also the slightly larger Embraer E 170.

The large number of flights in just two months of opening also signals a great interest of tourists in Barbuda.

Furthermore, reportedly Barbuda International Airport is not only a hot destination for commercial planes, with in just few weeks an increased number of private jets have also landed.

The authorities say that this is only because of high-class facilities offered at the Burton Nibbs International.

The launch of the Barbuda International Airport has marked a huge milestone as the island has become the only destination in the Caribbean region to unveil a new international airport in the last decade.

This further makes Barbuda the smallest island in the region to provide this type of invaluable transportation facility which has made it very easy for the locals to travel across the Caribbean.

Furthermore, the establishment of this airport is also anticipated to usher in a wealth of new job opportunities while enhancing the overall economy.

Also, the airport has created several jobs such as immigration and customs officers, airport operators and other staff which are expected to increase in the near future.

Since the inauguration of the airport, staffing levels have nearly doubled as it includes more aviation security officers, immigration and customs personnel, additional airport operation officers and custodial staff, all of which are important to ensuring a smooth and secure travel experience for visitors as well as residents.

Tourism Minister Charles Ferendez also described the launch of the international airport as a commitment to the future of Barbuda and emphasised its role in strengthening unity between the two islands.

The launch of the airport further signalled the beginning of a new chapter for the connectivity of the country along with tourism and economic growth. This also boosts the twin island nation’s reputation as a premier luxury destination.