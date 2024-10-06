Barbuda International Airport creates jobs, offering long-term careers for locals

Antigua and Barbuda: The island of Barbuda is celebrating a new wave of employment opportunities following the official inauguration of its modern airport namely Burton-Nibbs International Airport. The project has already begun to benefit the local economy of the island.



PLH Group Project President Justin Witlshire announced during the opening ceremony that the Barbuda International Airport’s completion has directly generated 25 new jobs for the locals.



He said that the positions include roles in security, immigration, customs as well as general airport operations which will offer a stable and long term career for the residents of the island.



He said that the island has now 25 careers for Barbudans with the international airport. He also stressed upon the additional employment opportunities on the horizon, such as the opening of a Fixed Base Operator facility which will be creating eight more jobs for the people of Barbuda.



Witlshire called it exciting and noted that ten percent of the working population of Barbuda will be employed at this airport, signalling the profound impact on the local workforce.



The creation of jobs has been an important aspect of the development as the international airport project was designed not only to enhance the connectivity of the island but also to foster economic growth.



Meanwhile, the local contractors have played a significant role in bringing the project to completion which reinforced the collaborative effort between Barbuda and the PLH Group.



These new positions will be offering Barbudans with career paths that were earlier unavailable, enabling them to contribute to the growing tourism and travel industry of the island.



Witlshire noted that the airport’s opening would further lead to an increase in economic activity on the small island which will eventually benefit both local businesses and the Barbuda Council via increased revenue.



He further noted that every hour that travellers stay here will bring thousands of dollars into the economy and pointed out the ripple effect which the airport will have on financial security of Barbuda.