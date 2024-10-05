Saturday, 5th October 2024
Barbuda Set to Soar: PM Browne projects 20,000 annual visitors with new Intl Airport

He announced the development while speaking during the official opening ceremony of the airport on Thursday, highlighting the significant role the new facility will play

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, is anticipating that the newly opened Barbuda International Airport namely Burton-Nibbs International Airport will be attracting around 20,000 visitors annually within the next two to three years.

He said that it will mark a major boost to the flourishing tourism industry of the island.

He announced the development while speaking during the official opening ceremony of the airport on Thursday, highlighting the significant role the new facility will play in positioning Barbuda as a premier and high end luxury destination.

PM Browne remarked that the airport is not just a getaway for travellers but is a foundation for a new era of growth and opportunity for the island.

He further outlined the potential of the airport to bring a substantial influx of premium investors which has the potential to transform the economy of the island and further solidity its status as an exclusive destination. 

The Prime Minister emphasized that the anticipated 20000 visitors will be contributing significantly to the tax revenue of Barbuda. He said that the head tax for visitors to Barbuda which is set at $200 USD per person is higher than the rate in Antigua and it is a belied that this will generate around $4 million USD per year. 

Browne also asked everyone to do the math of 20000 visitors times $200 each which is $4 million in just head taxes alone without counting other contributions from services, accommodations and real estate. 

He noted that the airport’s ability to handle increased tourist traffic would be important to facilitate the development of luxury resorts and high end real estate projects which are presently underway on the island. 

He also talked about the Rosewood Hotel and Paradise Found as major investments that would drive visitor numbers even more higher once operational. 

According to the Prime Minister, this influx of high end tourists would be benefitting the residents of Barbuda directly through increased employment opportunities and economic growth. 

He said that with the completion of this airport and other upcoming projects, Barbuda is poised to become a significant player in the Caribbean region’s luxury tourism market. 

This anticipated increase in visitor arrivals is part of the government’s broader strategy to transform the island into a self-sustaining economic powerhouse that will generate significant revenue from real estate, tourism, and other sectors. 

Monica Walker

