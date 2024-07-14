Barbuda Airport expected to open soon

The opening of Barbuda Airport is just a step ahead, and is expected to open soon as the only remaining task is the training of fire officers.

Antigua and Barbuda: The opening of Barbuda Airport is just a step ahead, and is expected to open soon as the only remaining task is the training of fire officers.

Such a statement is provided by the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Gaston Browne. The update for the same was provided during his appearance on Pointe FM. Adding to the remaining task, he as well informed the public that the training is expected to commence on Monday.

And, the rest is expected to be completed by the end of the following week. The Prime Minister confirmed that everything has been completed in the operations and the preparations are going for the opening of Barbuda Airport.

Considerably, a weather station and a backup system with cloud technology has been installed positively for the safety and security purpose. Such an installment will ensure data security during tough times like hurricanes as an island is a disaster prone country.

What is left is just the final training of the fire officers to use the specific equipment which shall as well be completed by the end of this week. It has been confirmed that the training will be provided by the expert and the measures have already been taken by the authorities.

“I have instructed Attorney General to ensure fire chief starts the training on Monday. We have also arranged for accommodation in Barbuda and assured that the Government will cover all the expenses,” stated the Prime Minister.

Not only this, several other measures as well are underway that will bolster government presence and services in the Barbuda. Significantly, the employment of five immigration officers and the custom officers has been approved by the Cabinet to enhance the operations at the airport.

To foster the security in the country, the count of police officers as well is expected to significantly increase so that it could meet up with the progress going through the country.