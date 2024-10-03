Barbuda: Burton-Nibbs Intl Airport to become operational today with landing of SVG Islander

In a landmark moment for Antigua and Barbuda, an SVG Islander aircraft will be the first to land at the newly constructed Barbuda International Airport today (October 3, 2024).



Hours later, the new airport, to be called the Burton-Nibbs International, will be officially opened in a momentous development for aviation in Antigua and Barbuda and the sub-region.



According to the information, the plane is set to touch down at 7:35 am and will be welcomed with a ceremonial water salute, marking the beginning of a new era for the aviation industry in Barbuda.



This historic flight will symbolize the end of extensive efforts to bolster the island’s infrastructure and improve connectivity.



The Burton-Nibbs International Airport which is named in honour of distinguished individuals who have contributed to the overall development of Barbuda is anticipated to be a vital hub for travel as well as commerce as it will attract a huge number of investors and visitors to the island.



The new airport will be significantly enhancing accessibility to Barbuda while allowing for direct flights from various regional and international destinations.



The airport will also help in promoting tourism, economic growth and development for the island and the nation as a whole.



It is being said that the official launch ceremony of the airport will be attended by government officials, dignitaries and aviation experts, highlighting the significance of the new airport not only for the recovery of the island from recent natural disasters but also for its future prosperity.



This development is being seen as a major step forward in integrating Barbuda into the global travel network while positioning the island as a premier player in regional aviation.



The opening of the Burton Nibbs International Airport will be marking a proud moment for the people of the island nation and it is anticipated that this facility will serve the island for generations to come while boosting the overall profile and enhancing opportunities for the visitors and residents alike.