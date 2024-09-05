New Barbuda International Airport to open in October

The approval was granted on Wednesday with the completion of the final set for crucial exercises.

Antigua and Barbuda: The new International Airport in Barbuda is all set to be opened on October 3, 2024. After receiving approval from the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA), the airport has been moving forward for its commercial operation.

The approval was granted on Wednesday with the completion of the final set for crucial exercises. The authorities stated that the airport will enhance the civil aviation and the tourism sector of Barbuda which will ultimately lead to the growth of the economic sector.

Now, the initial discussion has also been started in Antigua and Barbuda about the new international airport. The space of the old airport facility is also expected to undergo potential development with massive upgrades and renovation.

The old facility is also expected to be transformed into a high-end tourism destination. The government has also announced that the discussion for development of the facilities has started as it will enhance the capacity of the facility.

The project of the new international airport was announced by the government of Antigua and Barbuda early this year. The aim behind the project is to enhance the tourism sector for the government and accommodate big and massive airlines.

In June 2024, Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced that the construction of the New Barbuda International Airport is in the last phase of completion. The government started the expansion of the runway of the airport during the time.

As per the reports, the airport possessed a runway length of 6,100 feet before the construction and the upgrades have been completed at the cost of US$14 million. With the expansion of the runway, the airport has been made to accommodate international flights from major carriers.

It is also aimed at facilitating the landing of specific jet aircraft as the runway was expected to be expanded by an additional 2,000 feet. It would be turn into the 8,000 feet in length.

The construction of the new airport was being done with the collaboration between the government of Antigua and Barbuda and PLH developers.