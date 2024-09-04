Minister Samal Duggins hosts successful Back to School Fun Day event in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Sports and Parliamentary Representative of Constituency #4, Samal Duggins, hosted the much anticipated annual Back to School Fun Day event which was a resounding success.



The Minister was delighted to see the incredible turnout and the positive energy that filled the air with happiness and excitement.



Duggins hosts this event every year to support the children and their parents with essential school supplies including bags, stationaries, geometries and much more.



While sharing glimpses of the event on his official Facebook account, the Minister said, “This event is close to my heart, as it represents our ongoing commitment to supporting our community, especially our children, as they prepare for the new school term.”



Samal Duggins said that it was truly heartwarming to see so many smiling faces, which featured the excitement of the lucky dip and the joy of receiving new school supplies.



He further talked about the importance of investing in children and said, “Our children are the future, and it’s essential that we invest in their education and well-being to ensure that they start the school year with the tools they need to succeed.”



He noted that giving back to the community is not just about providing material items but is about fostering a sense of belonging and ensuring that every child knows they are valued and supported.



Minister Duggins also thanked everyone who contributed to making this day special, officials from the events committee who worked tirelessly behind the scenes and to the families who joined in tne celebration.



“Together, we’re building a stronger, more united community. Here’s to a successful school year ahead!” he outlined further.



The Minister further extended his best wishes to all the students who kicked off their new school session on September 1, 2024.



He extended his warmest wishes for a productive and inspiring academic year and gave a special shoutout to the bright minds at Verchilds High School and the dedicated young learners at Tyrrell Williams Primary School.



Duggins encouraged the students to take full advantage of the opportunities available both inside and outside the classroom and wished them a successful year.