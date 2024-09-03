Tragedy in Bahamas: Three brothers killed in early morning crash

Bahamas: An early morning road accident on the Milo Butler Highway on Monday has left three brothers dead. While two of them died on the spot, the third one succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.



The accident took place after 2 am on Sir Milo Butler Highway in the Bahamas. The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Philip McCarron Christie, 23-year-old Philip D’Caprio Christie and 20-year-old D’Angelo Christie.



The police reported that the preliminary investigations found that the male driver of the of a metallic gray coloured Honda Passport with two adult male passengers were travelling north along Sir Milo Butler Highway towards the northern bound land when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on the west side of the same highway.



The officers, upon arrival, found the driver and the front seat passenger trapped inside in an unresponsive state. The Fire Services personnel used the Jaws of Life to extricate both of them after they were assessed by EMS personnel but they did not show any vital signs of life.



Meanwhile, the rear seat passenger was removed from the car and rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. The police officials reported that the third person who was the youngest of the three succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.



This traffic fatality also marked the 5th one on the streets of New Providence in less than 24-hours and the 6th on the streets of the Bahamas in one week.



The numbers are concerning with the authorities coming forward to ask everyone to stay safe and drive slow.



Assistant Superintendent of Police Demetria Kapron urged the motorists to drive slow and said, “Making an appeal to drivers, please slow down. We know that we had a rainy weekend and so it makes the road a little more slippery, so we want you to be more cautious when reversing the roads. We want you to wear your seatbelt.”



