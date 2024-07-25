Executive Lounge undergoes significant upgrades at VC Bird International Airport

Friday, 9th August 2024
VC Bird International has unveiled the new era of class and comfort with the refreshed executive lounge. The beautiful makeover at the executive Lounge has come up with reimagined comfort and new era of enhanced luxury for discerning traveler.

Thursday, 25th July 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: VC Bird International has unveiled the new era of class and comfort with the refreshed executive lounge. The beautiful makeover at the executive Lounge of the airport has come up with the reimagined comfort and a new era of enhanced luxury for the discerning traveler.

This has been introduced by considering the travelers who have the stay in Antigua and Barbuda. Considerably, the lounge was first opened in 2015, and last month, over a hundred travelers were recorded a month back. 

And, keeping this in mind, the lounge today is providing an unparalleled travel experience to the thousands of travelers each month with the constant attention to provide visitors with the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and service.

The Outer Deck of the executive lounge at the VC Bird International Airport is a unique feature of any airport across the region, and was not left out of the stylish redesign. This firmly will establish a new benchmark for the luxury travel experience in the Caribbean.

A person named Stacy Cabrall, who serves in a management capacity of the facility that influenced the magical transformation of the Executive Lounge through her own creative direction.

She added that she was extremely proud of the support and interest she got by the members of staff throughout the entire project. She highlighted that everyone can get the opportunity to experience the executive lounge as it takes a great sense of pride in making every guest feel like royalty.

Locals and visitors are welcomed in the country to indulge in the first-class services. With the introduced new era of class and comfort, the ambience at the place has become world class where the authorities are constantly seeking to exceed expectations.

She further significantly added that for the, the greatest source of pride is the Outer Deck, which is the favorite of all the clients for the unique perspective it provides for the visit to the luxurious Jumby Bay Island, Turquoise waters, and Lush green landscapes.

