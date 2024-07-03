St. Kitts and Nevis sends tarpaulins, water, security personnel to hurricane-hit islands

This donation is being coordinated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his administration have initiated relief efforts to aid the sister islands of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada. This comes after Hurricane Beryl hit these islands and left them devastated to a great extent.

This donation is being coordinated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with the first contribution of disaster relief supplies to the hurricane impacted sister islands leaving St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday afternoon. The shipment was left via Captain Hugh Mulzac’s coast guard vessel for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the information, the initial contribution comprises 200 tarpaulins and a number of cases of bottled water. It was also said that in addition to the aid supplies, a contingent of five security officers is being deployed to assist in the response and recovery efforts in the neighboring islands.

Prime Minister Drew has expressed his willingness to help his counterparts in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

It is to be noted that Category 4 Hurricane Beryl with sustained winds of 150 mph made landfall in the sister island of Grenada, Carriacou on Monday night following which it brought heavy floods and rainfall to the mainland.

Meanwhile, St Vincent and the Grenadines have also been left devastated, with major properties being damaged, blocked roads because of fallen trees, and people, including small children, left homeless.

As of now, the storm has also claimed at least 6 lives in these small island nations and the aid from St. Kitts and Nevis government is of utmost importance at present.

While reiterating his commitment, PM Terrance Drew noted, “These islands have felt the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl, and the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis stand in solidarity with them.”

He also expressed his sympathy with the small island nations as they suffered extensive damages. He also highlighted that the Hurricane is a stark reminder of the existential threat of climate change, especially to small island nations.