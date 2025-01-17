West Indies, Bangladesh women team arrive in St Kitts ahead of Bilateral Series 2025

St Kitts and Nevis is all set to host the 1st ever Women’s Bilateral Series 2025 which will take place between West Indies and Bangladesh team from January 19 to 31, 2025. The tour will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is), all to be played at Warner Park in Basseterre.



The West Indies and Bangladesh Women team arrived at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Tuesday morning for this highly anticipated Bangladesh tour of West Indies. The tournament will be played for six days with the ODIs taking place on January 19, 21 and 24 while the T201 will be played on January 27, 29 and 31.



Soon after their arrival, the Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team were seen enjoying a fun game of beach volleyball at the St Kitts Marriott Beach Resort.

During this tour, the West Indies women who are being coached by Shane Deitz, are hoping to bounce back from their disappointing tour of India. The team lost the T20I series by 2-1 and were then swept 3-0 in the following ODI series in December 2024.

Schedule of Bangladesh tour of West Indies

The complete schedule of Bangladesh Women’s Tour of the West Indies (Eastern Caribbean Time) is as follows:

ODIs:

1st ODI on 19 January 2025, 2:00PM at Warner Park, St Kitts

2nd ODI on 21 January 2025, 2:00PM at Warner Park, St Kitts

3rd ODI on 24 January 2025, 2:00PM at Warner Park, St Kitts

T20Is:

1st T20I on 27 January 2025, 6:00PM at Warner Park, St Kitts

2nd T20I on 29 January 2025, 6:00PM at Warner Park, St Kitts

3rd T20I on 31 January 2025, 6:00PM at Warner Park, St Kitts

Squad for Bangladesh tour of West Indies

The squad of both the teams have been unveiled with the West Indies team comprising of five Guyanese - Shemaine Campbelle (Vice-Captain), Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Mandy Mangru and Ashmini Munisar. Other players of the team are Haley Matthews (Captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph and Karishma Ramharack.



Meanwhile, the squad of Bangladesh comprises of Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akter Supta, Shorna Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondol, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya, Fariha Islam Trisna, Farzana Haque, Sultana Khatun, Taj Nehar, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Marufa Akter