Warner Park to host West Indies women vs Bangladesh in Jan 2025

Bangladesh team is scheduled to arrive in St Kitts on January 19, 2024, ahead of the first match where they will be welcomed by the local offerings.

West Indies: Warner Park Sports Stadium in St Kitts will host the first cricket series of West Indies women in 2025 from January 19 to 31, 2025. The series featuring three T20 internationals and three ODIs will be played against Bangladesh.

The schedule for the white-ball tour has also been announced as the series will be kickstarted with the first ODI match on January 19, 2025. The Bangladesh team is scheduled to arrive in St Kitts on January 19, 2024, ahead of the first match where they will be welcomed by the local offerings.

The second match of the ODI series will be held on January 21, 2025, and the third match is scheduled for January 24, 2025. Following the series, the team will kickstart the T20 matches on January 27 with second match will be held on January 29 and the last match is scheduled for January 31, 2024.

A strong performance from West Indies team women will pave their straight path to the World Cup.

Tour Schedule

The tour will feature dedicated practice sessions where both teams will meet up for morning and afternoon sessions. The first sessions are scheduled to be held from 9: 30 am to 12: 30 pm, while the second practice session is scheduled to be held from 1: 30 pm to 4: 30 pm.

The tour has also launched some evening sessions for both the teams with the timing from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Cricket West Indies Acting Officer, Lynford Inverary expressed delight and noted that the team is enthusiast for the series as they are preparing for it. He also talked about the pitch of Warner Park and added that they are happy to host Bangladesh at their home ground as the ground is known for its high-quality infrastructure.

Warner Park Pitch Report

The pitch of Warner Park is quite batting friendly, but it offers a fair game to both bowlers and hitters. The bowlers could get minor advantage after some time in the game; however, the strokes could be difficult as the surface of the pitch is sticky. The pitch has some seam movement, particularly as the ball ages.

After getting some momentum, the batters could be beneficial from the surface of the pitch. In the start of the inning, the batters will have to take time to adjust to the pace and bounce and they must be cautious against spinners as they could get high bounce during bowling.

As per the reports, the team who bat first have historically had greater chance of victory and vice versa.