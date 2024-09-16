ETIAS to enter the EU: What does it mean for the Caribbean countries with CBI

The Caribbean countries with CBI programmes such as Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and St Kitts and Nevis are among the 60 countries whose citizens will be required to go through the ETIAS.

The rules for travelling to thirty European countries are changing beginning from the middle of next year. The European Union is all set for the roll-out of ETIAS - The European Travel Information and Authorization System in 2025.

The Caribbean countries with citizenship by investment programmes such as Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and St Kitts and Nevis are among the 60 countries whose citizens will be required to go through the ETIAS.

It is not only the Caribbean countries with the citizenship by investment programme or otherwise that are going to require an ETIAS, but even the citizens of powerful nations such as the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada and Japan will have to undergo the same procedure.

The ETIAS is a digital system that aims to strengthen the security and manage the entry of travellers from visa-exempt countries into the Schengen Area. The ETIAS will affect over 1.4 billion people from 60 countries that have visa-free access to the European Union.

It requires travellers from visa-exempt countries, including many Caribbean nations, to obtain prior authorisation before entering EU member states. While the UK does not fall under the Schengen Agreement, it is important to note that British authorities are keen on implementing similar measures to ensure the safety of their borders.

ETIAS is Not a Visa

Many people from the Citizenship by Investment offering countries are confusing the ETIAS as a visa. However, it is not a visa but an entry requirement for nationals coming from visa-exempt countries to any of the 30 European Countries. It will only be valid for short-term stays from up to 90 days in any 180 days.

Notably, similar travel authorisations are also required in countries like the US, Canada, and Australia for passengers coming from visa-exempt countries.

Visa Waiver Remains Intact

ETIAS does not impact the existing visa waivers with the Schengen countries. The existing visa-waiver agreements between Schengen remain intact and also with citizens of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia remain intact.

Impact on Caribbean Travellers

As the region's citizens plan trips to the EU for tourism, business, or family visits, understanding the requirements and application process is crucial.

ETIAS presents the following opportunities for Caribbean travellers:

A Simplified Travel Process: ETIAS is designed to streamline entry for travellers. By applying for ETIAS online before departure, Caribbean nationals can receive a travel authorisation in a matter of minutes. This efficiency helps minimize delays at border control and enhances the overall travel experience.

Safety and Security: The implementation of ETIAS aims to bolster security for all travellers. By conducting thorough background checks on visitors, the system helps ensure that individuals entering the EU do not pose any security threats. For Caribbean travellers, this means a safer environment as they explore the rich culture, history, and attractions the EU has to offer.

Cost-Effective Solution: The application fee for ETIAS is expected to be modest, making it an affordable option for Caribbean travellers compared to the costs associated with obtaining a visa. This financial accessibility is particularly important for families and individuals looking to travel to the EU for various reasons.

What will happen after the ETIAS?

After the implementation of ETIAS next year, the major change would be to attain Pre-Travel Authorization. This will be required by travellers from visa-exempt countries, including those in the Caribbean with Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes.

Pre-Travel Authorization Requirement: Travellers from visa-exempt countries including the Caribbean countries with visa-free access to the Schengen Area will need to apply for an ETIAS authorization. This authorization can be applied online and will be mandatory and must be approved before boarding a flight or any other mode of transportation while visiting any of the thirty listed EU nations.

Linked to Travellers Passport: ETIAS will be linked to the traveller’s passport and will be valid for up to a period of three years or in some cases until the passport expires (whichever comes first).

As part of the rules, if the traveller gets a new passport, they will have to obtain a new ETIAS travel authorisation.

Applying for the ETIAS: The ETIAS can be applied online, through the European Union website, or the ETIAS website/ ETIAS mobile application. Each applicant will be required to have their passport and a mode of payment ready to process the application which costs EURO 7.

The Unique ETIAS Number: After the submission of the application, the traveller will receive their ETIAS application number, which must be kept for future reference. After the processing of the application, the applicant will receive another email about the outcome.

Arrival at the Border: The traveller from visa-free countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis must carry the same document that they used in their ETIAS application. The ETIAS will be required to board a flight, bus, or even a ship to enter any of the European countries.

Upon arrival at the border, the border guards will also check if the travellers meet the entry conditions.

ETIAS represents a step towards fostering safe and efficient travel while reinforcing the strong ties between the Caribbean and the EU.