IGS 2024: Last day begins with exclusive 'Farewell Breakfast at Kittitian Hill'

During this exciting yet scrumptious breakfast, the economic citizens from across the globe joined Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and other leaders to bid farewell to this historic summit.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The final day of the highly anticipated inaugural Investment Gateway Summit in St. Kitts and Nevis kicked off with an exclusive 'Farewell Breakfast at Kittitian Hill'.



During this exciting yet scrumptious breakfast, the economic citizens from across the globe joined Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and other leaders to bid farewell to this historic summit.



The visitors enjoyed an amazing meal amidst the natural beauty of the island and reflected on the insights gained and connections made throughout the Investment Gateway Summit.

During the breakfast, the economic citizens also engaged with the wife of Prime Minister, Diani Jimeshi Prince Drew and expressed their love for the island nation.



The global business leaders, economic citizens as well as others who came from different parts of the world to partake in this' event of the year' were seen catching up on what they got to know about this beautiful and serene destination which is undoubtedly more than just for an investment. The week will wrap up following the exclusive breakfast with everyone calling the summit highly successful.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew also took to Facebook to share glimpses of the first day of this historic summit and stated, "The event, which runs from July 10-14, brings together a significant number of economic citizens, investors and industry leaders with the aim of redefining the investment landscape in the Federation."

He also said that the summit featured high level panel discussions which took place throughout the first ever summit. The topics which were covered included investing in technologies for enhancing food production and security, energy and resource management, and strategies for effective due diligence and risk management.

The attendees also went to a scenic railway tour of St. Kitts and also took a tour to Nevis, which allowed them to capture the essence of both the islands and explore the several opportunities which they offer.