Trinidad: Tara Lochansingh, 47, missing after being swept away in Matura River, 4-year-old rescued

According to the information, the woman has been identified as Tara Lochansingh of Rio Clara who allegedly pushed her 4-year-old granddaughter onto the riverbank where the child was found, however Tara still remains missing. As of now, police said that search and rescue efforts are ongoing by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team. Up till 7 pm, the woman remained unaccounted for, confirmed Vallence Rambharat, Hunters Search and Rescue Team Leader.

He said that his team was told that Tara and the child got into difficulties and they made their way under some bamboo from where the child was found but search for Tara is underway.

The team is further asking anyone with information to contact them. “Anyone with information or who may have seen anything that could assist in locating Ms. Lochansingh is urged to contact the authorities or the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Commander Shamsudeen Ayube or contact. the nearest police station immediately,” they said.

