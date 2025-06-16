Missing Guyanese woman found dead in French Guiana, husband in custody

The victim's husband is the prime suspect in the killing of 34-year-old Coretta Blair Sandy, according to her family. He allegedly said that his wife was shot in Suriname and he left her there only due to fear.

Guyana: The 34-year-old missing Guyanese woman Coretta Blair Sandy, who was also known as Mindy, has been allegedly found dead in French Guiana over the weekend.

According to the information, the woman was going to French Guiana with her husband Terrence Glasgow, who is a resident of that country, but as of last Wednesday, the family could not make any contact with the female, and she had disappeared without any trace.

The woman’s husband allegedly went back to Guyana and told his mother-in-law Tricia that they were passing through Suriname and has been involved in a shooting incident there. According to him, the victim was fatally struck in the head during this incident.

Terrence continued to say that he left the body behind and fled back to Guyana in fear without exactly knowing where it had happened. As the male’s narrative did not add according to Coretta’s family which led them to engage the Guyanese police who then arrested Terrence and put them in insurance. Upon further investigation, authorities in Suriname also revealed that they had no such report of any shooting.

On Sunday, the police in French Guiana investigated the residence in Pideg where the two stayed during their stay in the country. Not very far from the residence, the victim’s lifeless body was found by the national gendarmerie in a swampe area near 5:45 pm.

It is now being suspected that the husband murdered his wife on Tuesday and then came back to Guyana via Suriname. As of now, the French police are said to be in contact with their Guyanese counterparts who have arrested the suspect and are questioning him in the same incident.

The authorities are conducting thorough investigation across Guyana and French Guiana to determine what actually led to this tragic killing.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community in Guyana with locals taking to Facebook and asking for justice for the young woman. “Oh god Mindy, i was praying for you baby. This broke me, RIP baby,” said a local named Mibb Pretty Solomon while another user said, “This is so sad my condolences to the entire family may her soul RIP.”