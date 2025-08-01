Guyana: Corentyne man brutally beats partner at nightclub, sparking probe

The assault began inside the nightclub where the woman was reportedly saved by others around who intervened

Guyana: An eyewitness has reported a violent incident in Corentyne which involved a man who allegedly beat his partner at a nightclub and then continued to assault her even after leaving the venue.

According to the eyewitness, the assault began inside the nightclub where the woman was reportedly saved by others around who intervened. The abuser then told her they were going home and both of them left together.

It is said that a few blocks up the road the man stopped his car bearing licence plate PP 333 and continued to beat the woman who was allegedly his girlfriend or wife. The eyewitness who was nearby noticed what was happening the rushed to the scene.

Upon reaching closer, he said that the woman looked dead. The man then asked for help to push the woman into the car. The eyewitness refused saying that he did not know the man or whether the woman was alive and told him instead that he would record the incident on video.

After the eyewitness finished recording the video the man pushed the woman into the car and drove away. The eyewitness followed him to see if he would take her to the hospital, but he did not.

At the moment, a police patrol was passing by, and the eyewitness immediately stopped the officers and reported the incident to them. The police then began searching for the man.

The eyewitness said he does not know if the police were able to catch the man or if the woman survived. He also shared the video with the local media so that the man could be held accountable for his actions.

The video which is now making rounds on social media is being criticised by locals with several of them asking the police to identify the suspect and save the victim from the domestic abuse.

“Please investigate - yet another woman being subjected to violence,” said one named Collins while another said, “I pray she is okay and he is already in jail ! Please update us. Praying for her this is so sad.”