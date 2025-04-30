Guyana: Two men wanted after ‘acid attack’ on minors, teachers

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with residents demanding justice and stronger safety measures.

Guyana: Three minor students and two teachers at the Chateau Margot Primary School were attacked with acid by two men on a motorcycle while on their way to home. The incident took place on the Chateau Margot Railway Embankment on Monday, April 28, 2025.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with residents feeling outraged and demanding justice along with increased safety measures.

According to reports, two men were on a motorcycle when they approached threw an unknown substance on the group, causing them to sustain several injuries on their faces as well as other parts of their bodies.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they received treatment for their injuries. Education Minister Priya Manickchand herself took the injured pupils and teachers to a hospital in Georgetown and stayed with them as she offered support as they received proper medical attention.

An investigation was immediately launched into the incident and police retrieved CCTV footage which showed the two men on bike. Police also made the photo public and asked the locals to look out for them.

Following the incident, President Dr Irfaan Ali and other government ministers pledged their support and commitment in ensuring that the justice is served.

Moreover, the Ministry of Education has also condemned the brutal attack and described it as completely ‘unacceptable’ and a major threat to the sanctity of educational spaces.

The Ministry further said that they are working in close collaboration with the relevant authorities to conduct and full and thorough investigation into this tragic event. Furthermore, it said that a comprehensive support plan is being implements, including specialized medical care, trauma-focused counselling and continued engagement to support recovery.

The matter is still being investigated, confirmed the representative of the Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit.

Netizens in response to the alleged attack, have responded voilently expressing their rage. A user named Shellone Gudge wrote, “I really don't understand the mindset of humans, Find these people asap and bring them to justice. Come on this cannot go on.”

Another user linked the case with Adrianna Younge’s murder as she mentioned, “Same way I grieve for Adrianna, I grieve for these children. Same way that father and mother hurt for Adrianna, these parents hurt. Why the whole country not going on the road in support for justice for these kids? The answer is... well all of you reading this comment know what the answers are.”