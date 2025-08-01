Guyana: Massive fire destroys Critchlow Labour College, wipes out decades of working-class history

“This is more than a fire,” said GTUC leader Lincoln Lewis via phone. He further added that “It is an erasure of our people’s struggle, a cultural assassination of working-class memory of Guyana.”

Guyana: The Critchlow Labour College in Georgetown, Guyana was burning in massive fire three hours ago, with flames spreading quickly to the entire establishment. The collage which is located in Woodford Avenue has caught fire for the second time this year.

Officials claim that fire fighters were on the scene, attempting to control the massive fire and noted that the origin of the same is unknown at this time.

It was further said that a very thick smoke could be seen billowing from the building as first responders rush to contain the flames. As of now, the structure, long regarded as a cornerstone of labour education in Guyana, has suffered extensive damage.

Eyewitnesses further note that the fire spread quickly, consuming the entire building despite swift response from emergency crews.

It is also being said that this time the fire has reduced to ashes the institution’s most priceless asset, its achieves of working-class history of Guyana. It is being claimed that among the items lost included original documents, photographs, and records chronicling the rise of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from its founding in 1953 to present day.

Also lost in the fire were decades of research, student records, labour law publications, and evidence of GTUC’s role in resisting authoritarianism, advocating for free and fair elections, and standing up to government overreach across multiple administrations.

“This is more than a fire,” said GTUC leader Lincoln Lewis via phone. He further added that “It is an erasure of our people’s struggle, a cultural assassination of working-class memory of Guyana.”

As of now, it is being said that no backups of the lost documents have been confirmed. Investigators are on the ground, but members of the labour community are already calling for an independent probe.

Notably, the first fire, on March 22, destroyed the entire western section of the two-story building. The Guyana Fire Service further emphasised that the outdated electrical panels were the cause. The blaze consumed the main auditorium, a boardroom, a classroom, and their contents.

The repeated destruction has sparked outrage and suspicion, with many questioning whether the fires are accidental or part of a deliberate effort to erase a symbol of working-class empowerment. Guyanese are preparing for a historic election on September 1, 2025, and there is a growing alarm and demands that this suspicious fire be thoroughly investigated.