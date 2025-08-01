Friday, 1st August 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Guyana: Massive fire destroys Critchlow Labour College, wipes out decades of working-class history

“This is more than a fire,” said GTUC leader Lincoln Lewis via phone. He further added that “It is an erasure of our people’s struggle, a cultural assassination of working-class memory of Guyana.”

Friday, 1st August 2025

Guyana: The Critchlow Labour College in Georgetown, Guyana was burning in massive fire three hours ago, with flames spreading quickly to the entire establishment. The collage which is located in Woodford Avenue has caught fire for the second time this year.  

Officials claim that fire fighters were on the scene, attempting to control the massive fire and noted that the origin of the same is unknown at this time. 

It was further said that a very thick smoke could be seen billowing from the building as first responders rush to contain the flames. As of now, the structure, long regarded as a cornerstone of labour education in Guyana, has suffered extensive damage.  

Eyewitnesses further note that the fire spread quickly, consuming the entire building despite swift response from emergency crews. 

It is also being said that this time the fire has reduced to ashes the institution’s most priceless asset, its achieves of working-class history of Guyana. It is being claimed that among the items lost included original documents, photographs, and records chronicling the rise of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from its founding in 1953 to present day. 

Also lost in the fire were decades of research, student records, labour law publications, and evidence of GTUC’s role in resisting authoritarianism, advocating for free and fair elections, and standing up to government overreach across multiple administrations. 

“This is more than a fire,” said GTUC leader Lincoln Lewis via phone. He further added that “It is an erasure of our people’s struggle, a cultural assassination of working-class memory of Guyana.” 

As of now, it is being said that no backups of the lost documents have been confirmed. Investigators are on the ground, but members of the labour community are already calling for an independent probe. 

Notably, the first fire, on March 22, destroyed the entire western section of the two-story building. The Guyana Fire Service further emphasised that the outdated electrical panels were the cause. The blaze consumed the main auditorium, a boardroom, a classroom, and their contents. 

The repeated destruction has sparked outrage and suspicion, with many questioning whether the fires are accidental or part of a deliberate effort to erase a symbol of working-class empowerment. Guyanese are preparing for a historic election on September 1, 2025, and there is a growing alarm and demands that this suspicious fire be thoroughly investigated. 

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Dominica: Minister Edward Registe passes away on Wednesday morning

Friday, 1st August 2025

Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment of Dominica taking his COVID-19 vaccine
Uncategorised

Dominica offer cash rewards, cell phones and more to those who get vaccin...

Friday, 1st August 2025

Uncategorised

Suriname to launch biometric enabled passports

Friday, 1st August 2025

PM Drew shares glimpse of backyard garden, inspires citizens to enhance food security
Uncategorised

PM Drew shares glimpse of backyard garden, inspires citizens to enhance f...

Friday, 1st August 2025

St Kitts and Nevis Govt provides deserving families with newly unveiled climate-smart model homes (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis provides deserving families with newly unveiled climat...

Friday, 1st August 2025

Antigua and Barbuda chefs Wilson, Tuitt all set to compete at Nevis Mango Festival (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda chefs Wilson, Tuitt all set to compete at Nevis Mango...

Friday, 1st August 2025

Grenada

Rhapsody of the Seas brings essential aid and tourists to SVG & Grenada

Friday, 1st August 2025

Grenada

Grenada to handover 37 refurbished homes under ‘Build Back Better’ projec...

Friday, 1st August 2025