Antigua and Barbuda chefs Wilson, Tuitt all set to compete at Nevis Mango Festival

Chef Ronald Wilson will be leading the team as the Head Chef while Chef Jean Pierre Tuitt will function as Sous Chef for the competition.

Thursday, 4th July 2024

Antigua and Barbuda chefs Wilson, Tuitt all set to compete at Nevis Mango Festival (PC - Facebook)
Antigua and Barbuda: Two renowned chefs from Antigua and Barbuda who are also known as culinary stars, Chef Ronald Wilson and Chef Jean-Pierre Tuitt are also set to represent their country at the prestigious 10th annual Nevis Mango Festival.

According to the information from their sponsors the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism, Chef Ronald Wilson will be leading the team as the Head Chef while Chef Jean Pierre Tuitt will function as Sous Chef for the competition.

Chef Wilson was named the Chef of the Year 2023 at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Awards Gala and is the Chef de Cuisine/Head Chef at Blue Waters Hotel.

Meanwhile, Chef Tuitt has earned the distinction of Young Chef of the Year 2023 at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Awards Gala and is the Junior Sous Chef at Jumby Bay Island Resort.

It is to be noted that under the expert guidance of Chef Olvanah Richardson-Burnette who is serving as the Executive Sous Chef at Blue Waters Resort & Spa and Jesse Thomas, Director of Agri-Tourism at Ministry of Tourism, the team has been preparing diligently for this sweet competition. The Tourism Ministry of Antigua and Barbuda also asked everyone not to miss the culinary showdown on Sunday, July 7, with Plant Based Round, in which chefs are asked to create a mango dish with plantain, avocado, and beet in just 30 minutes and the Mystery Basket Round which is a surprise challenge with mango as the star ingredient in 45 minutes.

The Ministry wished the talented chefs the best of luck as they represent Antigua and Barbuda in this delicious showdown.

Starting today, the Nevis Mango Festival will continue till July 7 and will feature over 40 varieties of mangoes grown on the island itself. This annual festival aims to celebrate the various types of mangoes which are homegrown and are loved by the locals.

Monica Walker

