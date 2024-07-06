Hurricane Beryl destructs major of agriculture sector in St Vincent

Hurricane Beryl caused great damage to the agriculture sector in St Vincent and Grenadines, leading to damage to cash crops.

Hurricane Beryl caused great damage to the agriculture sector in St Vincent and Grenadines, leading to damage to cash crops.

Its impact affected the farmers to a major extent where the reports have stated that the loss to the agriculture sector has been witnessed of up to 80-100% of certain crops.

Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) had a meeting with the impacted farmers of the nation. Considerably, the findings stated that major destruction has been laid to the crops that include bananas, plantains, coconuts, avocados and several other vegetables.

Even though many of the crops were ready for market that adversely affected the livelihoods of the farmers. However, the Caribbean Agriculture Research and Development Institute has reported that the farmers of the country are finding a bright spot and this is because, wind and rain damage has greatly spared the potato, sweet potato, yam, dasheen and cassava crops.

Such crops are located underground and these have been identified as suitable to prepare to cope up with and recover from climate-related disasters such as hurricanes or storms.

The CARDI emphasizing has stated that the assessments will be done to determine the scale and impact of the hurricane on the agriculture sector where the loss and damage is significant.

Considerably, the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute always remains committed to providing sterling contributions to the growth and development of the agriculture sector.

Under its services, it provides a wide range of technical assistance programmes and services throughout. These include project proposals, management services, development of business plans, Feasibility studies development and many more.

It as well hosts several of the events timely that deal with various agricultural activities. CARDI focuses on its work and work over several of the strategies that are value chain services, institutional strengthening, Partnerships and strategic alliances, Policy and advocacy.