Trinidad: Mrs India Worldwide contestant Sadna Gangoo killed over suspected sexual extortion

A nurse was shot and killed outside the Princes Town Health Facility on Wednesday. The police said that the victim has been identified as 43-year-old Sadna Gangoo who was a registered nurse employed with the SWRHA of Fairfield Road housing settlement , Princes Town in Trinidad.

The deceased was also a recent contestant in the just concluded pageant Mrs India worldwide which is why she was very famous across Trinidad and Tobago. On Sunday, she competed in the Mrs India Worldwide competition and was the delegate for Princes Town.

According to the information, the nurse was walking to her BMW around 4:30 pm, which was parked near her job site, when a silver-coloured Nissan Tiida pulled up near her. It is said that a man came out of the vehicle and walked up to Gangoo before shooting her in the back of her head and killing her on the spot.

The police added that after carrying out the brutal crime, the suspect then re-entered his vehicle and fled the scene.

The individuals who witnessed the incident immediately called the police and medical personnel, who, upon arrival, pronounced the victim dead. They found the victim lying on the side of her car with her back facing the sky.

The responding police officials also went in search of the suspect, but they were not able to locate him however, the vehicle he used was later found abandoned at Farmer’s Road located in Fair Field Road, Princes Town.

The Mrs India Worldwide contestant’s murder is being linked to extortion after a sexual liaison. It is because a video has been circulating on social media which depicts Sadna Gangoo involved in a sexual foursome with two men and one woman.

The police officials are looking into reports that after the sexual encounter last month, the victim tried to extort money from one of the males, and the police are thinking that this has led to the murder of Gangoo. Meanwhile, relatives of the victim are reported as saying Mrs. Gangoo had been receiving death threats.

This video has forced everyone to think that the female was living a double life, one as a nurse and another in which she engaged in sexual relationships with wealthy men.