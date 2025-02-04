Grenada to handover 37 refurbished homes under ‘Build Back Better’ project next week

The handover ceremony for the houses is scheduled for next week, with locations including Rose Hill Playing Field, Rose Hill, and St Patrick.

Grenada: The 37 new and refurbished homes are currently under construction across the tri-island state of Grenada under the ‘Build Back Better’ project. Some of these newly constructed homes are expected to be handed over to the citizens nest week, aiming to provide affordable housing to locals who lost their livelihoods due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl in June 2024.

According to the information, the handover ceremony for the houses will take place next week in locations including Rose Hill Playing Field, Rose Hill and St Patrick.

Minister Tevin Andrews shared the development through his official Facebook account and shared glimpses of the houses which are currently under construction.

He said, “Exciting progress is underway as we continue our Build Back Better project, with over 37 homes currently under construction. We're thrilled to announce that some of these homes will be ready for handover next week!”

The Minister further said that this initiative is more than just rebuilding as it is about creating stronger and more resilient communities for the future. “Each step we take is a step toward ensuring a better tomorrow for everyone involved,” he added.

Notably, from September to 31st December 2024, the Government of Grenada spent approximately $13.1 Million to assist over 200 Families/Households affected by Beryl.

Project Build Back Better

The Build Back Better initiative, led by the Ministry of Mobilization in Grenada focuses on replacing or repairing vulnerable homes with disaster resilient structures in an aim to priorities long term safety, sustainability as well as community resilience in hurricane-prone areas.

The project features new designs of houses to incorporate concrete framing and parapet roofs, enhancing durability against extreme weather. The program also uses local suppliers and employs local labor, giving a major boost to job creation and economic support.

Snagg Family became first beneficiary of BBB

The Snagg Family of Hillsborough is the first beneficiary of "Project Build Back Better" in Carriacou and Petite Martinique. With more than 90 percent of the housing stock on the islands destroyed or damaged, the government of Grenada initiated this project to assist in the rebuilding of homes in a more structured and stronger manner.

Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Tevin Andrews was present to witness the demolition and cleanup of the site for the construction of the first house.

"Project Build Back Better" was officially launched in St. Patrick on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024.