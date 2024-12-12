Project Build Back Better launched in Beryl-ravaged Grenada’s Petite Martinique

In July this year, Carriacou and Petite Martinique suffered extensive damages after a severe hurricane, Beryl, battered them besides several other parts of the Caribbean

Tevin Andrews, the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and local government in the government of Grenada, on Wednesday, December 11, announced that Project “Build Back Better” has been officially launched in Petite Martinique. He said work was underway to construct three new homes while more projects would materialize in the coming days.

In July this year, Carriacou and Petite Martinique suffered extensive damages after a severe hurricane, Beryl, battered them besides several other parts of the Caribbean. Apart from the local infrastructure, more than 95 per cent of homes were either damaged or destroyed when the hurricane made landfall in the island nation as a Category 4 storm, necessitating urgent measures to reconstruct houses for the homeless.

The government of Grenada launched the “Build Back Better” project soon after to help rebuild homes in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Its goal is to set up stronger homes that are resistant to severe storms; give the region long-term security and support those who cannot afford to rebuild.

In a social media post, Andrews said, “As we navigate through the various challenges that lie ahead, I am confident that with the continued support and unwavering commitment of our community, we will emerge from this situation stronger and more resilient than ever before."

“Your patience, understanding, and dedication to the recovery of our beloved Petite Martinique are truly commendable. In addition, 12 homes are on its way to Grenada for the people of Petite Martinique.”

‘Not homes, we’re building resilience’

The prime minister’s office of Grenada also spoke about the project saying rebuilding is not just about replacing what has been lost but creating a stronger and safer future. It said that through the “Build Back Better” project, the country aims to make hurricane-resistant houses with sustainable and innovative designs.

“Together, we’re not just rebuilding homes—we’re building resilience,” it said.

In September, Grenada’s Minister for Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation Andy Williams said the project did not aim to make houses in the traditional way where another storm would blow them away. Speaking with a leading newspaper in Grenada, he said the government was working with local engineers and those from the US “to brainstorm together” to make a resilient design for the new houses.

The senior minister also explained how the new houses can withstand strong hurricanes. He said they would look like a board house but have a concrete frame inside.

“When you look from the outside, you think it’s a board house but when you go on the inside you’re seeing all the pillars and ring beams and so inside there,” Williams was quoted by the report.

He added that Grenada’s Ministry of Social Development assessed the areas affected by Hurricane Beryl and found that more than 700 houses suffered damages in St Patrick, St Andrew, St Mark, and Carriacou & Petite Martinique.

The initiative's funding was approved in a supplementary budget which was cleared in the Lower House of Parliament.

Finances for rebuilding after hurricanes have been a major challenge for the Caribbean region. Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September that his country’s resilience has always been tested by challenges and calamities and the experience with Beryl was no exception. He said encounters with successive hurricanes took a financial toll on Grenada as it had to rebuild from scratch and the country had to struggle under the burden of debt.

He said Grenada and the wider Caribbean Community understand now that the task of rebuilding cannot be run after every single storm and sustainable solutions are the need of the hour.

Grenada, for example, has focused on transforming its housing landscape with Project 500 under which 500 affordable and sustainable homes will be built using modern technologies and efficient building methods.