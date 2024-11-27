Grenada: 27 families get new homes in Carriacou, Petite Martinique after Hurricane Beryl

The prefabricated homes have been provided by the Government in Collaboration with a Trinidad and Tobago based organization named “Hands That Serve”. Notably, families are set to move into their new homes before Christmas.

Grenada has handed over homes to 27 families who were displaced following the Hurricane Beryl in July this year.

A special handover ceremony was hosted at the Mermaid Beach Hotel on Tuesday, where Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell handed over the keys.

He added it as a “perfect example that race, nationality or religion, do not prevent others from helping,”. During the ceremony, the recipients also got the chance to tour their new homes.

What is a prefabricated home?

Prefabricated houses are structures that are constructed off-site but then transported and assembled on the site. The homes in Grenada are built according to the housing standards using materials that can withstand naturals disasters.

Over 100 volunteers helping in assembling

Reportedly, more than 100 volunteers from the non-profit Hands That Serve are presently in Grenada to install the prefabricated homes.

About 10 of these homes are presently located at the new Dumfries Housing Site while 17 are on private lands. These are fully furnished and are built using strong steel materials.

Building Stronger Communities – PM Dickon Mitchell

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell stated that it is more than just giving mere homes, and the distribution is building stronger communities for the future. He further said that the Government is committed in fulfilling the housing requirements for the people.

He outlined that this is more than just housing, it is about restoring hope and building stronger communities for the future.

Notably 15 of the total 27 prefabricated homes arrived in Carriacou about one month ago.

The homes are being free of cost to the victims of Hurricane Berly – a Category 4 Hurricane that caused massive destruction in June, July of 2024.

Within few months of destruction, the government announced the completion of the homes.

Grenada Thankful to Hands that Serve

PM Mitchell expressed his deepest gratitude to the volunteers and said that their dedication and hard work have brought this vision to life.

Meanwhile, Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Tevin Andrews also expressed his satisfaction with the houses that are being constructed. He said that finally this is now a reality in the aftermath of the destruction caused by Beryl.

He further extended a huge thankyou to the organization for the great part they are playing in the rebuilding process. “This major intervention, which came at no cost to government, must be truly commended,” added the Minister.

The construction of the houses in Carriacou showcases that the Government of Grenada is serious about addressing the housing needs of the islands in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Additional 200 Prefabricated Homes Upcoming

Notably, a total of 200 prefabricated homes have been negotiated with Hapi Homes which is a United States based company.

Just few days ago representatives of the company, Mary O Brien, who is CEO and Co-founder, and Mohamed Ahmed, who also is a Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, visited the islands to look at housing sites.

Ahmed stated that the company is happy to collaborate with the government and said that the houses are being built in a manner that they withstand category four hurricane winds.

He outlined, “We are here for an immediate need for housing. We know time is of the essence and there are houses that are destroyed, people that need homes and we are here to work with the local government to provide that in a fast and efficient way.”

Admed further said that the houses are being built as per the requirements of weather nowadays and according to the standards of the local country. Engineers from Hapi Homes are on the island, with the first shipment of houses expected to arrive before Christmas.

Hurricane Beryl

On July 1, 2024, extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Carriacou, causing widespread flooding in several parts of the tri-island state. The hurricane had an estimated sustained winds of 150 mph and it damaged practically 90 percent of structures on the island.

The entire population on the island was affected with government taking swift action and moving the locals to the mainland Grenada.

Following the huge devastation, several steps are being taken by the Grenadian administration to bring back life to normal on the island of Carriacou.