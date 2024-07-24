MV Dolly C- Carriacou comes back in business after Beryl, soon to commence services

“Following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, our vessel was stranded on the sand. After three weeks, we have successfully been hauled out and will soon be serving the people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique once again, says Ferry Company.

“Following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, our vessel was stranded on the sand. After three weeks, we have successfully been hauled out and will soon be serving the people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique once again. We are eager to contribute to the speedy recovery process of our beautiful islands, which we proudly call home!” mentioned the Ferry Company.

Such a statement mentioned by the Ferry Company states their commitment to come forward and serve for the people of nations. Additionally, the statement stating their eagerness to contribute towards the recovery of the nations is of great significance.

After the hit of Hurricane Beryl, Carriacou and Petite Martinique witnessed great destruction which almost caused destruction to every sector. Not only, infrastructure get impacted, but also the agriculture sector followed huge destruction.

With the adverse impacts of natural calamity, the nations are suffering even from the basic living necessities. The wiping out of the crops is even causing major issues to the individuals living in the nations.

And, with the commencement of the business operations of the vessel MV Dolly C, the contribution by this can be assured. In the Caribbean, Hurricane season runs till the month of November.

Considerably, it has been projected that the Hurricane season will remain hyper active this year. And, Hurricane Beryl, the first Hurricane of the year did huge damage to several of the Caribbean islands that include Grenada, Carriacou, St Vincent and Grenadines, Jamaica.

The loss in these areas is not only just limited to the infrastructure or agriculture. Elsewhere, it even took several lives.