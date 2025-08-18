2025-08-18 18:36:23
Trinidad: Strong waves take life of Rabindranath Sawh in Mayaro

Reports state that Rabindranath Sawh, of First Branch Road, got into difficulty while at sea with relatives around 3:20 pm and was swept away by strong waves.

2025-08-18 17:09:46

Trinidad and Tobago: A heartbreaking incident occurred at Grand Lagoon in Mayaro on Saturday, August 16, 2025 where a 33-year-old tableland labourer Robin lost his life while bathing in the sea around 3:20 pm. 

According to the report his real name is Rabindranath Sawh and he was residing on First Branch Road. Further reports claimed that he was with his relatives when he got into difficulties in the sea around 3:20 pm and the strong waves swept him away. The family and the life guards tried to help him but he disappeared beneath the waves. 

The relatives immediately informed the police about the incident. Upon arrival, officers led a search and rescue team, headed by Vallence Rambharat, to conduct the search. Despite the efforts, the body of Sawh's remained elusive throughout the night.

It is being said by the police that the search continued on Sunday, with a combined team of Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guards divers, Hunters Search and Rescue, the Air Guard Support Unit, local fisherman and volunteer divers scouring the area. 

Reportedly the body of the deceased was spotted by his relatives, floating near Bel Air Road when they noticed a pod of pelicans circling the area. Later they informed police, and officers and search team assisted in recovering the body, and bringing an end to a harrowing search. 

The family and relatives of the deceased are devastated by this incident as they lost their son at such a young age. 

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

Monika Walker

