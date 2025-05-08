Thursday, 8th May 2025
Trinidad: 14-year-old Sameer Ragbir found two days after drowning at Mayaro Beach

Investigators said his body was found in a fisherman’s net near where he had trouble swimming.

Trinidad and Tobago: The dead body of 14-year-old Sameer Ragbir, who faced difficulties while swimming at a beach in Mayaro, Trinidad on Monday, was found by investigators on Wednesday. The remains of the teenager were recovered yesterday after an extensive search which began on May 5, 2025, said the police. 

According to the information, investigators said that shortly before 11 am on May 7, his body got caught in a net of a local fisherman near the shore which was not far from where he faced difficulties while swimming. 

As the undertakers removed the body of the victim, his relatives gathered at the beach on Wednesday afternoon. 

It is said that Sameer along with his two sisters went to the Sunset Beach Resort in Trinidad on Monday to celebrate one of the sisters’ 18th birthdays. The victim then got into difficulty while swimming and disappeared around 3 30 pm at around 200 feet from the shore.  

While recalling the incident, Joshua Wilson, an eyewitness said that he went to the beach to play football with some other friends from the area and while waiting for them to come to sweat, he was sitting in front of the Sunset Beach Resort when he observed three young adults swimming in the water and after some time, he saw one of them started drowning

Wilson added that the next two people who were accompanying him left him to come on the shore and the eventually the water went with him. He said that he tried to save him, but the current was just too strong, and he had no experience to try and help himself.  

He added that when he entered the water to try and help Sameer, it was around 3 31 pm and when he reaches close to him, he was seen crying. Wilson said that fifteen minutes later, he could not see the teenager anymore.  

Following the tragic incident, Ryan Ragbir, the victim’s father recalled the last conversation with his son before he left on Monday. He said that he told him to stay away from any trouble.  

The body of the victim was transfered to a nearby hospital and is awaiting post mortem.

Monica Walker

©ABS
