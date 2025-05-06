Trinidad: Elderly woman kidnapped, raped twice during home invasion

A couple in Fyzabad was jolted awake around 11 PM after hearing a loud noise at their door, just hours after locking up and heading to bed.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old female was reportedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted twice by armed bandits. The tragic incident took place on May 3 during a home invasion in Trinidad.

According to the reports, the woman and her 68-year-old husband who suffers from a stroke locked their house and went to bed around 8 30 pm at their Fyzabad residence when they were awakened by a loud noise at their home’s door around 11 pm.

It is said that two masked men, one armed with a cutlass, broke down their bedroom door and asked for money. While robbing the expensive looking items, one of the armed assailants started beating the woman’s husband with the cutlass.

Following this, one of them raped the woman before the other took her to a nearby abandoned residence where he also assaulted and raped her. Both the assailants then fled the scene and escaped with $5,000 cash, $44,000 jewellery, cell phones and also US documents as the couple hold dual citizenship.

After the couple fled the scene, the couple called the police and on their arrival, they collected evidence and also took the couple to the Siparia Health Facility. Meanwhile, the South Western Division Task Force along with Siparia CID officers made checks for the suspects but remained unsuccessful.

The incident left the residents in the area feeling shocked with several of them taking to Facebook to call the incident totally ‘disgusting’.

“That’s disturbing and totally disgusting evil and demonic never in my life I ever heard of such evil , the problem with people is that they forgot about god no church or temple on a regular basis, all they think about is need for material thing do demonic forces are controlling them , it’s so evil of what’s going on beyond belief to know such people exist to do such wickedness to another human being like themselves it’s pure evil and disgusting,” said a user named Dolly while another user said, “Such criminal should not be free to walk the streets they must be caught absolutely and jailed for life.”