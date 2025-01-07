Bahamas: Road accident takes life of a young cyclist

A tragic road accident in the Bahamas took life of a cyclist in his mid-20s. The tragedy happened at the Carmichael Road when a trailer collided with the cyclist on Monday.



With the recent death, the island has recorded the country’s fourth traffic fatality within the first week of 2025.



Superintendent Coran Jennings said the accident occurred on Carmichael Road near the Super Value warehouse, adjacent to Sybil Strachan Primary School.

He stated as per initial reports, the trailer was travelling west and the cyclist tried to overtake the trailer and collided with it, resulting in his death.



Superintendent Coran Jennings added that the person riding the cycle was a male who was taken to the police station where Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced him dead.



Following the recent tragedy, Jennings urged the cycle riders to drive carefully and follow all traffic rules and regulations while riding with caution in order to avoid such incidents. This was the second fatality which took place in New Providence, while the other two for the year occurred in Grand Bahama and Bimini.

Bimini Incident claims Juvenile Life

The incident which took place in Bimini claimed the life of a juvenile male on Saturday. The traffic accident took place around 12 am on King’s Highway, Bailey Town.



The preliminary reports revealed that the juvenile male who was the sole occupant of a silver Mitsubishi Colt was travelling north along the highway when he reportedly lost control and collided with a flatbed truck which was parked on the premises of a private business establishment. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical officials.

New Year’s Day crashes leaves two dead

Meanwhile, the first two traffic incidents occurred on January 1. In the first incident, the driver of a blue Honda Fit lost control and veered out of his lane before crashing into a black Toyota Passo. While all occupants of the vehicle was transported to the hospital, one male was pronounced dead later.



The second incident involved three vehicles a white Nissan Cube driven east by a woman with her infant child; a Nissan Fuga driven west by a man with two female passengers; and a grey Nissan Cube driven east by another man. The vehicles collided with one another, resulting in one of them catching fire.

All occupants reportedly sustained injuries but the infant male succumbed to his injuries at a local clinic.