Bahamas: Fatal collision in Mt Pleasant Village claims life of male in his 20s

Bahamas: A tragic accident that occurred early Monday at the entrance of Mt Pleasant Village off Western Road in the Bahamas claimed the life of a male in his twenties. The accident occurred after two vehicles attempted to overtake each other, resulting in the death of one.

This is the second traffic accident that took place over the weekend. The other happened just after 1 am on Sunday, and the victim died in the hospital.

Head of the Police Traffic Division Chief Superintendent Eugene Strachan gave updates about the traffic fatalities while urging the commuters to drive safely.

Talking about the latest incident, he reported that two vehicles were traveling north along Western Road, one of them being a white Honda Accord while the other was a dark color Suzuki Swift.

As the White Honda Accord attempted to turn into Nelson Street when the Suzuki Swift attempted to overtake, a collision took place, resulting in the Suzuki Swift flipping over and colliding into an entrance sign at the Mount Pleasant entrance.

“We could report that the male driver, believed to be in his early 20s, was pronounced lifeless by EMS that attended the scene,” reported the official.

He further added that the driver of the white Honda Accord was a female believed to be in her 60s, and she also received several injuries. The EMS rushed her to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

Strachan also shared details of the other incident that happened at midnight of Sunday. He said the police received information of a traffic accident on Infantry Road just off Nassau Street. The investigations into this incident revealed that there was a lone motorcyclist who was at the time riding a 125-cc motorbike.

He further reported that, for some reason, the biker lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a retaining wall of a house. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries while being treated during the afternoon.

While taking note of both incidents, the officials asked the citizens and residents to drive slowly and follow all traffic rules.