Dillon DeCoteau becomes 1st from Trinidad and Tobago to visit every country in world

Dillon, who traveled mostly on airline points, now plans to visit non-UN countries and territories after his achievement.

Trinidad and Tobago: A globetrotter from Trinidad and Tobago, Dillon DeCoteau, has become the first person from his country to visit every country in the world.

According to the information, almost all of Dillon’s travels were done using airline frequent flyer points. Following this achievement, he is now considering continuing to travel to non-UN countries and territories.

He completed this achievement with another globetrotter Koala who is allegedly the first independence solo female to do so. Both of them simultaneously visited Sudan, claiming completion of their 193 UN countries challenge.

Reportedly, the Trinidadian’s final destination was Sudan, where he took a photo and shared it on his official social media account. In the picture, Dillon is seen standing in front of the Sudan Red Sea Resort, wearing a small flag of Trinidad and Tobago on his waist, which had the number 193 written on it, signalling that he has travelled all 193 countries in the world.

Taking to Facebook, he expressed his delight and said, “I was finally able to complete my goal in Sudan of visiting all 193 UN countries in the world.” According to Dillon, it took him 15 years to do it while working full time and it was worth it if only for the experiences.

The travel enthusiast added, “Using mostly Air Canada's Aeroplan points allowed me to travel to most of the countries in business class. I am also being told that I may be the first person of Trinidad & Tobago origin to accomplish it, but waiting for it to be validated.” He further thanked everyone who supported and followed him during this long journey.

The globetrotter also received his travel verification certificate from Nomadmania (the body that keeps track and verifies travel claims around the world), marking the significant achievement.

Not only this, but the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago also extended their congratulations to Dillon and expressed their pride in him. “Congratulations on a job well done. I thank god for your safety on all your trips,” wrote a user named Lynette Thompson while another said, “What an amazing accomplishment! Congratulations Dillon.”