Friday, 18th April 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dillon DeCoteau becomes 1st from Trinidad and Tobago to visit every country in world

Dillon, who traveled mostly on airline points, now plans to visit non-UN countries and territories after his achievement.

Friday, 18th April 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: A globetrotter from Trinidad and Tobago, Dillon DeCoteau, has become the first person from his country to visit every country in the world.  

According to the information, almost all of Dillon’s travels were done using airline frequent flyer points. Following this achievement, he is now considering continuing to travel to non-UN countries and territories.  

He completed this achievement with another globetrotter Koala who is allegedly the first independence solo female to do so. Both of them simultaneously visited Sudan, claiming completion of their 193 UN countries challenge


Reportedly, the Trinidadian’s final destination was Sudan, where he took a photo and shared it on his official social media account. In the picture, Dillon is seen standing in front of the Sudan Red Sea Resort, wearing a small flag of Trinidad and Tobago on his waist, which had the number 193 written on it, signalling that he has travelled all 193 countries in the world.  

Taking to Facebook, he expressed his delight and said, “I was finally able to complete my goal in Sudan of visiting all 193 UN countries in the world.” According to Dillon, it took him 15 years to do it while working full time and it was worth it if only for the experiences.  

The travel enthusiast added, “Using mostly Air Canada's Aeroplan points allowed me to travel to most of the countries in business class. I am also being told that I may be the first person of Trinidad & Tobago origin to accomplish it, but waiting for it to be validated.” He further thanked everyone who supported and followed him during this long journey.  

The globetrotter also received his travel verification certificate from Nomadmania (the body that keeps track and verifies travel claims around the world), marking the significant achievement.  

Not only this, but the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago also extended their congratulations to Dillon and expressed their pride in him. “Congratulations on a job well done. I thank god for your safety on all your trips,” wrote a user named Lynette Thompson while another said, “What an amazing accomplishment! Congratulations Dillon.” 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Oscar Pistorius’ murder sentence more than doubled

Friday, 18th April 2025

Uncategorised

California wildfires: Number of missing in fire jumps past 600

Friday, 18th April 2025

Uncategorised

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Friday, 18th April 2025

Uncategorised

Stopping diaspora from voting in SKN will be a step backward, says Former...

Friday, 18th April 2025

Kamla-Persad-Bissessar- Leader of opposition Trinidad and Tobago
Uncategorised

UNC fearful to attend sitting of House of Representatives as PM Rowley te...

Friday, 18th April 2025

PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee
Uncategorised

PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee

Friday, 18th April 2025

Turks &amp; Caicos leads UN Tourism Barometer’s list with 127% increase in tourist arrivals (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Turks & Caicos leads UN Tourism Barometer’s list with 127% increase in to...

Friday, 18th April 2025

Caribbean

Disney Treasure makes grand inaugural call to Tortola, celebrating Disney...

Friday, 18th April 2025