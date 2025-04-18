Reggae Sumfest 2025 set to return this summer, featuring Vybz Kartel after 14 years

Vybz Kartel is set to return to the Reggae Sumfest stage in 2025, over 14 years after his last major performance in 2011.

Jamaica: Reggae Sumfest 2025 is all set to return to Montego Bay, Jamaica from July 13-19, 2025, featuring an unforgettable week of music, vibes, fashion, food, rum, beer, lifestyle and culture. This year’s event will have dancehall sensation Vybz Kartel performing for the first time since 2011.

According to the information, Kartel’s last major concert in Jamaica before his incarceration because of a murder incident was at Reggae Sumfest 2011 and his performance this year will bring him back to the same stage after more than 14 years.

Several other performers will be taking the stage during the musical event including Shenseea, Masicka, Tarrus Riley, Protoje, Lila Iké, Tommy Lee, Skeng, Govana, Shaneil Muir, D’Yani and many more including Reggae & Dancehall royalty and rising stars.

The organisers said that apart from the singers, Jamaica’s biggest DJs and sounds will also bring non-stop energy. These include Ricky Platinum, Coppershot, Code Red, DJ Jigga, DJ Courtney, DJ Ashile, DJ Gabby, Bloodline Franco, TripleX, DJ Narity, Fyah Man, C Note, ZJ Liquid and more.

This iconic festival, the crown jewel of Jamaican music, promises a week of pulsating rhythms, soulful melodies, and unforgettable vibes at Catherine Hall.

The week-long Reggae Sumfest will feature a number of exciting events including Family Funday, Street Dance, All White Party, Global Fete which will lead to the main events on July 18 and 19, 2025.

Complete Schedule of Events for Reggae Sumfest 2025

July 13: Family Funday at Catherine Hall Stadium

July 14: Street Dance at Catherine Hall Stadium

July 15: All White at Pier 1

July 16: Blitz at Catherine Hall Stadium

July 17: Global Fete at Catherine Hall Stadium

July 18 & 19: Main Nights 1 & 2 at Catherine Hall Entertainment Center

Furthermore, the tickets for the event are on sale today and the organisers invited musical enthusiasts to purchase them at the earliest as there are only a limited number of Early Bird Tier 1 discounted tickets for all events. The organisers called upon interested to individuals to purchase tickets from this LINK.