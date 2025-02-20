Shenseea becomes 1st Jamaican female artist to win Best Caribbean Music Act at Mobo Awards

This makes Shenseea the first female Jamaican artist to earn this title and her second MOBO win after breaking a 25-year streak of male winners in 2021.

Jamaica’s dancehall star Shenseea secured her second MOBO award, winning Best Caribbean Music Act at the coveted ceremony in the United Kingdom on Tuesday. The Puni Police singjay won over fellow nominees Spice, YG Marley, Popcaan, Valiant and Skillibeng to claim the award.

This makes Shenseea the first female Jamaican artist to earn this title and her second MOBO win following her 2021 victory for Best Reggae Act, where she broke a 25-year streak of male winners since the category’s inception in 1996.

The MOBA also known as Music of Black Origin awards are an annual British music event which celebrates excellence in genres of Black origin including UK drill, hip hop, grime, soul, reggae, R&B, jazz, gospel and African music.

Meanwhile, another Jamaican legend Vybz Kartel was honoured with the Impact Award at the same event. He won this award just months after coming out of prison after 13 years.

This year’s ceremony took place at Utilita Arena in Newcastle on February 18 and it marked the first time the MOBO Awards took place in the UK’s northern city.

Notably, this award comes after Shenseea released her second album ‘Never Gets Late Here’ on May 24 and this 14-track project featured partnerships with Wizkid, Coi Leray, Anitta, Di Genius and Masicka. The album was also nominated for Best Reggae Album at the Grammy Awards 2025.

The Jamaican born sensation has been a major star in the music industry for almost a decade now. The 27-year-old has been nominated for four Grammys and features heavy hitters such as Anitta and Coi Leray on her album released in 2024. She released her first studio album in 2022 with the title ‘Alpha’ which opened at number 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

In 2023 she was also nominated for an NAACP Image Award and an MTV Music Video Award while her cover of the song No Woman No Cry was featured on Bob Marley: One Love album.

She has performed at several international stages and has always expressed her desire to represent her country at a global scene. Her recent victory at the MOBO Awards adds to her list of multiple achievements.