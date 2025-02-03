Kanye West & Bianca Censori steals the show at Grammys-Here's Why!

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, made a bold statement on the Grammy’s red carpet, showing up nearly naked under a fur jacket.

American rapper and record producer Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made headlines at the 67th edition of Grammy Awards after Censori’s bold sheer dress led to their exit.

The bold fashion choice of Kanye West’s partner stole the show at the Grammy’s after she walked wearing a black-coloured fur coat. Just minutes after entering the red carpet, she removed her coat while posing with a barely-there, seemingly transparent dress which left little to the imagination. It was a completely see-through nude coloured mesh dress, leaving everyone shocked.

While the 24-time Grammy winner Ye aka Kanye West kept it casual in all black, all eyes were on Bianca as she shed her coat and bared it all.

Censori sparks Outrage

Censori’s latest look at the 2025 Grammy Awards is known to be her wildest one yet. As the fashion designer walkout out with West onto the red carpet, she showed her confidence as she turned around in her black fur coat, letting the paparazzi click multiple photos.

The bold outfit of the Australian left several in shock, both online and offline with several users going to social media to share their thoughts on how ‘inappropriate’ the look was, particular during an event so revered among several fans.

One person took to Facebook to write, “What the heck happened to public exposure laws. Bet if anyone else walked around wearing that little amount, they'd be done for nudity in public, indecent exposure.”

“Puts some clothes on, embarrassing not a strip club have some respect for yourself,” said another.

Why were Kanye and Bianca escorted out?

Reportedly, Kanye and Bianca were escorted out of the 2025 Grammys following their dramatic red-carpet debut. Insiders revealed that police officers intervened after the couple’s "outrageous outfit moment" on the red carpet, which was reportedly an attempt to replicate the cover of West's 2024 album Vultures 1.

The album artwork featured Censori posing backward, wearing only thigh-high boots and a minimal fabric piece covering her lower back.

Reports claim that the rapper attended the award show at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, marked the very first time that he went to the event in 10 years. The couple arrived at Grammys for just a few minutes and were quickly escorted out by security.

West and Censori got married in December 2022 and since then they have been in headlines for their bold choices in outfits.